Sail Melbourne – Day 1 and a blustery start to racing

Day 1 of the Sail Melbourne Regatta with hte classes split between the Royal Brighton YC and the Sandringham YC.

In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads after the first race. Second is Tom Burton AUS, and third Duko Bod NED.

Elliot Hanson was best placed of the Brits, in eighth place, with Nick Thompson 21st and Lorenzo Chiavarni 26th.

In the mixed Radial event, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland won her opening flight race and leads from Michael Compton AUS, and Maxime Jonker NED.

Alison Young of Britain finished third in her flight and is fifth overall.



The RS:X is also raced as a mixed event and leading is Wonwoo Cho (2,2,2) of Korea after three races. Britain’s Tom Squires (1,5,3) is second and in third place is Makoto Tomizawa (3,1,5) of Japan.

Kieran Holmes-Martin GBR finished seventh overall.

Leading the women in the mixed RS:X fleet is Noy Drihan of Israel in 15th overall, with second Charline Picon of France.

Leading the small Finn fleet is Jake Lilley of Australia, ahead of Tom Ramshaw of Canada.

In the International 505 fleet, Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA won the single race and lead from Sandy Higgens and Paul Marsh of Australia. In third place are Michael Babbage and James McAllister AUS.

Laser – Leaders after Race 1 (69 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ – – 1 pts

2nd AUS Tom BURTON – – 2 pts

3rd NED Duko BOS – – 3 pts

4th AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 pts

5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT – – 5 pts

6th ITA Alessio SPADONI – – 6 pts

7th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 pts

8th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 8 pts

9th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG – – 9 pts

10th RUS Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 10 pts

Othe GBR

21st Nick THOMPSON 21 pts

26th Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 26pts

Radial mixed – Leaders after 1 race (85 entries)

1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 pts

1st AUS Michael COMPTON – – 1 pts

3rd NED Maxime JONKER – – 2 pts

3rd FRA Sofiane KARIM – – 2 pts

5th AUS Frazer BREW – – 3 pts

5th GBR Alison YOUNG – – 3 pts

7th IRL Annalise MURPHY – – 4 pts

7th ITA Silvia ZENNARO – – 4 pts

9th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 5 pts

9th FRA Pernelle MICHON – – 5 pts

Other GBR:

39th Finley DICKINSON – – 20 pts U19

RS:X mixed – Leaders afetr 3 races

1st KOR Wonwoo CHO 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR Tom SQUIRES 1 5 3 – – 9 pts

3rd JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 3 1 5 – – 9 pts

4th ISR Tom REUVENY 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

5th ISR Yoav OMER 11 3 1 – – 15 pts

6th HKG Michael CHENG 6 6 6 – – 18 pts

7th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 5 7 11 – – 23 pts

8th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH 10 8 8 – – 26 pts

9th ISR Saar MEENTS 9 10 9 – – 28 pts

10th ISR Yoav COHEN 7 12 10 – – 29 pts

Other GBR:

14th GBR Andy BROWN 12 14 15 – – 41 pts M

RS:X Leading Women:

15th ISR Noy DRIHAN 15 15 12 – – 42 pts F

16th FRA Charline PICON 17 17 16 – – 50 pts F

18th HKG Hei Man CHAN 21 22 18 – – 61 pts F

Finn – Leaders after 1 race

1st AUS Jake LILLEY – – 1 pts

2nd CAN Tom RAMSHAW – – 2 pts

3rd SUI Nils THEUNINCK – – 3 pts

4th NOR Anders PEDERSEN – – 4 pts

5th JPN Yuki NISHIO – – 5 pts

6th AUS Lachlan GILHAM – – 6 pts

7th JPN Hajime KOKUMAI – – 7 pts

8th AUS David ELLIS – – 8 pts

505 – Leaders after 1 races (34 entries)

1st USA 9202 Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL – – 1 pts

2nd AUS 8946 Sandy HIGGINS and Paul MARSH – – 2 pts

3rd AUS 8794 Michael BABBAGE and James MCALLISTER – – 3 pts

4th AUS 9059 Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF – – 4 pts

5th AUS 8817 Michael DUFFIELD and Anthony GAUNT – – 5 pts

6th AUS 8626 Scott LIDGETT and Mike OXLEY – – 6 pts

7th AUS 9194 Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD – – 7 pts

8th AUS 9191 Malcolm HIGGINS and Angus HIGGINS – – 8 pts

9th AUS 9192 Mark STOWELL and Jake BESSEN – – 9 pts

10th AUS 9209 Alexandra SOUTH and Marcus COOPER – – 10 pts

Full results available here