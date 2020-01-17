Sail Melbourne – Day 1 and a blustery start to racing

Day 1 of the Sail Melbourne Regatta with hte classes split between the Royal Brighton YC and the Sandringham YC.
In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads after the first race. Second is Tom Burton AUS, and third Duko Bod NED.
Elliot Hanson was best placed of the Brits, in eighth place, with Nick Thompson 21st and Lorenzo Chiavarni 26th.
In the mixed Radial event, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland won her opening flight race and leads from Michael Compton AUS, and Maxime Jonker NED.
Alison Young of Britain finished third in her flight and is fifth overall.
The RS:X is also raced as a mixed event and leading is Wonwoo Cho (2,2,2) of Korea after three races. Britain’s Tom Squires (1,5,3) is second and in third place is Makoto Tomizawa (3,1,5) of Japan.
Kieran Holmes-Martin GBR finished seventh overall.
Leading the women in the mixed RS:X fleet is Noy Drihan of Israel in 15th overall, with second Charline Picon of France.
Leading the small Finn fleet is Jake Lilley of Australia, ahead of Tom Ramshaw of Canada.
In the International 505 fleet, Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA won the single race and lead from Sandy Higgens and Paul Marsh of Australia. In third place are Michael Babbage and James McAllister AUS.
Laser – Leaders after Race 1 (69 entries)
1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ – – 1 pts
2nd AUS Tom BURTON – – 2 pts
3rd NED Duko BOS – – 3 pts
4th AUS Matt WEARN – – 4 pts
5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT – – 5 pts
6th ITA Alessio SPADONI – – 6 pts
7th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 pts
8th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 8 pts
9th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG – – 9 pts
10th RUS Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 10 pts
Othe GBR
21st Nick THOMPSON 21 pts
26th Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 26pts
Radial mixed – Leaders after 1 race (85 entries)
1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 pts
1st AUS Michael COMPTON – – 1 pts
3rd NED Maxime JONKER – – 2 pts
3rd FRA Sofiane KARIM – – 2 pts
5th AUS Frazer BREW – – 3 pts
5th GBR Alison YOUNG – – 3 pts
7th IRL Annalise MURPHY – – 4 pts
7th ITA Silvia ZENNARO – – 4 pts
9th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 5 pts
9th FRA Pernelle MICHON – – 5 pts
Other GBR:
39th Finley DICKINSON – – 20 pts U19
RS:X mixed – Leaders afetr 3 races
1st KOR Wonwoo CHO 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
2nd GBR Tom SQUIRES 1 5 3 – – 9 pts
3rd JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 3 1 5 – – 9 pts
4th ISR Tom REUVENY 4 4 4 – – 12 pts
5th ISR Yoav OMER 11 3 1 – – 15 pts
6th HKG Michael CHENG 6 6 6 – – 18 pts
7th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 5 7 11 – – 23 pts
8th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH 10 8 8 – – 26 pts
9th ISR Saar MEENTS 9 10 9 – – 28 pts
10th ISR Yoav COHEN 7 12 10 – – 29 pts
Other GBR:
14th GBR Andy BROWN 12 14 15 – – 41 pts M
RS:X Leading Women:
15th ISR Noy DRIHAN 15 15 12 – – 42 pts F
16th FRA Charline PICON 17 17 16 – – 50 pts F
18th HKG Hei Man CHAN 21 22 18 – – 61 pts F
Finn – Leaders after 1 race
1st AUS Jake LILLEY – – 1 pts
2nd CAN Tom RAMSHAW – – 2 pts
3rd SUI Nils THEUNINCK – – 3 pts
4th NOR Anders PEDERSEN – – 4 pts
5th JPN Yuki NISHIO – – 5 pts
6th AUS Lachlan GILHAM – – 6 pts
7th JPN Hajime KOKUMAI – – 7 pts
8th AUS David ELLIS – – 8 pts
505 – Leaders after 1 races (34 entries)
1st USA 9202 Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL – – 1 pts
2nd AUS 8946 Sandy HIGGINS and Paul MARSH – – 2 pts
3rd AUS 8794 Michael BABBAGE and James MCALLISTER – – 3 pts
4th AUS 9059 Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF – – 4 pts
5th AUS 8817 Michael DUFFIELD and Anthony GAUNT – – 5 pts
6th AUS 8626 Scott LIDGETT and Mike OXLEY – – 6 pts
7th AUS 9194 Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD – – 7 pts
8th AUS 9191 Malcolm HIGGINS and Angus HIGGINS – – 8 pts
9th AUS 9192 Mark STOWELL and Jake BESSEN – – 9 pts
10th AUS 9209 Alexandra SOUTH and Marcus COOPER – – 10 pts