Denmark SailGP Team confirmed following New Zealand selection camp

With just over a month until the start of SailGP Season 2, the roster for the Denmark SailGP Team presented by Rockwall is confirmed for its debut campaign in the global championship.

The Danish SailGP team consists of:

Helm – Nicolai Sehested, 30, of Copenhagen

Wing Trimmer – Tom Johnson, 28, of Mandurah, Western Australia

Flight Controller – Rasmus Køstner, 41, of Middelfart

Grinder – Martin Kirketerp, 37, of Aarhus

Grinder – Hans-Christian Rosendahl, 23, of Copenhagen

Grinder – Lars-Peter Rosendahl, 23, of Copenhagen.

The Danes will have additional support from Olympic silver medalist Jonas Høgh-Christensen – who is serving as team manager.

They will compete against six other national teams, including reigning champion Australia, for the sport’s largest monetary prize of US$1 million starting February 28-29 in Sydney.

The new team hit its stride early at the New Zealand selection camp, achieving 48.7 knots of speed (90 kph) within the first hour of sailing.

In addition to the New Zealand training camp, the Danes have gained valuable experience by training on a simulator in London that replicates the experience on the supercharged catamarans, while providing data analysis in real-time.

The lineup for the new Spain SailGP Team will be announced in Madrid in late January following training in New Zealand. Replacing China, Spain will join Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan and the United States

Following Sydney, SailGP returns to San Francisco (May 2-3) and New York (June 12-13), ahead of the first European event of the year in Cowes on the Isle of Wight (August 14-15).

The make-up of the revamped British SailGP team is also awaited.

The final season 2 schedule will be announced on February 3.

