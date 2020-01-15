SailGP Musical Chairs continue with Bruno Dubois switch to France team

The France SailGP Team has announced Bruno Dubois as Team Manager for the 2020 season.

Season 2 begins in less than 50 days in Sydney and the France team of skipper Billy Besson has announced that it will benefit this year from the arrival of Bruno Dubois as Team Manager.

In 2019, the Belgian-Canadian led the China SailGP Team, which finished third on the podium. In 2020, two new nations, Denmark and Spain will join the league, but China will no longer be present.

Crew members for the new teams and the revamped British SailGP team have yet to be announced.

Dubois, the former Director of North Sails France for almost 20 years, brings his experience forged in recent years as Team Manager of various projects, notably at the head of Team France for the 35th America’s Cup.

He recently also managed the two Volvo Ocean Race campaigns of the Franco-Chinese Dongfeng Race Team, with the victory of the 2017-18 edition as the key.

The French team will participate in two simulator sessions in England before leaving for Sydney as well as training days in early February on a flying support!

To date, four events have been announced for 2020: Sydney (February 28-29), San Francisco (May 2-3), New York (June 12-13), and Cowes (August 14-15). The last two grand prizes which will close the season will be announced soon.

Related Post:

Ainslie takes flight on SailGP F50 for first time

Spain SailGP Team replace China in Season 2 lineup