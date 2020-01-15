America’s Cup – Britannia takes flight in Cagliari

INEOS Team UK have settled in at their new base in Cagliari, Sardinia and have carried out their first flights.

That’s two AC75’s – Britannia and Luna Rossa – now in Cagliari.



The first America’s Cup World Series event takes place in Cagliari, Sardinia, from 23 to 26 April 2020.

This will be the first time that the defender and the three challengers have raced together (or any AC75 have raced) and will reveal who, if anyone, has designed and built a Cup winner.

Emirates Team New Zealand are expected to ship their AC75 to Europe in early March.

No news has been received on the shipping date for the New York Yacht Club American Magic AC75, while the possible fourth challenger, Stars & Stripes, now seems unlikely to compete at Cagliari.

