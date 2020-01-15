Patience and Grube take 470 North American Championship

The Team GB Olympic pair Luke Patience and Chris Grube won the men’s 470 North American Championship hosted by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club, Florida.

The British pair finished ahead of 2019 World Champions Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia, and Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

Patience and Grube are in the USA for the 2nd round of the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, and this will have been a great boost for them in that event, and for the 2020 470 World Championships in Spain when they return to Europe this spring.

In the women’s 470 North American Championship Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout of Holland took the overall victory ahead of Maria Bozi and Rafailina Klonaridou of Greeze, with third place going to Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France.

The Hempel World Cup Series in Miami starts 19 January.

Full results available here

