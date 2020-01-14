Pete Keeping Atlantic Sailing on-board for Olympic windsurfer

Pete Keeping Atlantic Sailing, a luxury Atlantic Sailing Holiday Charter Company, are to support top female windsurfer Emma Wilson.

Wilson was recently selected to take the one female spot to represent Team GB in Windsurfing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With over 40 years of experience in sailing, Keeping specializes in racing having previously coached the UK youth team at the World Championships.

Keeping also previously trained with Penny Way, Emma’s mother, who went on to represent Great Britain in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

Keeping, having sailed all his life, knows exactly how difficult it is to reach the goal that Emma has achieved at just 20 years of age.

He says: “Emma’s love of windsurfing and natural athleticism has put her in such a great place to achieve big at the Olympics – we have jumped at the opportunity to support such a raw talent in whatever way we can!”

The company will support Emma by contributing 15% of their Atlantic Sailing Holiday Charter fees towards her campaign.

Pete Keeping Atlantic Sailing specialize in inviting tourists to discover the islands of the Azores on board an Elan Impression 50.

The yacht (with a capacity for 10 guests), accommodates 4 people in order to guarantee luxury, comfort and customised programs. The perfect combination of adventure, luxury and nature.

Why not book a holiday, have a great time, with the added bonus of knowing that you are supporting Emma in her quest for Olympic gold in 2020 and 2024.

When you book a charter, use the Code: Emma Tokyo 2020.

For more information visit: www.petekeeping.com