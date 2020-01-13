Latest World Sailing Presidential Newsletter summerises 2019

The President of World Sailing, Kim Andersen, issued his regular monthly Newsletter rounding up the 2019 sailing year.

In it he announced the appointment of Odgers Berndtson as the executive search partner for a new Chief Executive Officer. This critical assignment will be led by their Managing Partner Simon Cummins, who is a keen and active Day Skipper.

Odgers are among the leading executive search firms in global sport and are very experienced in the world of IFs, NGBs, NOCs and the Olympic and Paralympic ecosystem.

Many potential candidates have shown interest in the World Sailing CEO position. If you would like to apply for the role, please email your CV and a covering note to Federico Filippi at [email protected]

Mr Andersen also released World Sailing’s video summarising 2019 in sailing, showcasing the best bits from a range of classes and regattas across the year!



Read more here . . .

Related Post:

Interim Management of World Sailing