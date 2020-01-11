Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam team claim Clipper Race 5 Line Honours

After 19 tough days at sea racing around the coast of Australia, the Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam team, skippered by Josh Stickland, has secured line honours in the fifth race of the global circumnavigation.

The team, crewed by 16 non-professionals, crossed the finish line in the Whitsundays on Friday at 09:23:49 UTC.

Despite claiming line honours, the Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam team will have a nail-biting wait over the next two days to find out its placing.

Race 5 is being run on elapsed time, following three teams; Punta del Este, Visit Sanya, China and Unicef departing Fremantle exactly 48h hours after the first eight.

If 48 hours passes, and these teams are still racing then Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam’s first race victory in the 2019-20 edition will be secured.

All race points will be critical as the team currently sits in second place on the overall leaderboard.