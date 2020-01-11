420 Blasts Off to Win the Bloody Mary

Winners of the 46th Bloody Mary Race at Queen Mary SC and 5th leg of the 2019-20 Selden Winter Series were Dylan McPherson and Jack Lewis sailing an International 420.

They finished ahead of Simon Horsefield and Katie Burridge sailing a 2000, with in third place the Fireball of Dj Edwards and Vyv Toenend.

First singlehander was Ben Flower in a Laser, finishing in tenth place.

First female helm was Megan Farrer sailing with Oliver Meadocroft sailing a 420 into 15th. They were also 7th Junior finishers.

McPherson and Lewis were also first Junior finishers.

Topper sailor Henry Koe from Southbank SC led from the first mark, closely followed by the Topper of Ollie Freemantle, Poole YC. It was 20 racing marks later at the end of the second lap when the 420 team of McPherson and Lewis took over the lead.

In the high winds, topping 30 knots, this pair excelled and extended a commanding lead over the chasing pack, the junior 420 pairing conquered the day and secured their first win of the Bloody Mary.

This year’s event attracted 288 entries, representing 59 classes from 120 clubs, with 95 junior helms and 23 Grand Masters.

First Lady Helm: 420 (56383) Megan FARRER, Emsworth SC

First Queen Mary Helm: Laser Chris Ellyatt, QMSC

Grand Master: Contender (2706) Stuart JONES, Datchet Water SC

First Junior Helm: 420 (54487) Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS, RYA

First Sailability: Megan Pascoe, Frensham Ponds

Class prizes were also awarded to:

RS Aero 5 (2325) Ned Stattersfield, Wells-Next-The-Sea SC

RS Aero 7 (2439) Tim Hire, Lymington Town SC

RS 200 (1657) Geoff CARVETH and Emma HIVEY, Warsash SC

RS 400 (1488) Michael SIMS and Mark LUNN, Carsington SC

Topper (47902) Henry KOE, South Bank SC

Laser Radial (213563) Joe SCURRAH, Carsington SC

Laser (214415) Christopher ELLYATT, Queen Mary SC

420 (54487) Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS, RYA

GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Provisional Overall Leading Results (288 entries)

1st 420 – – Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS – – RYA

2nd 2000 – – Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – ASA

3rd Fireball – – Dj EDWARDS and Vyv TOWNEND – – Bough Beech SC

4th 420 – – Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK – – Trearddur Bay SC

5th 29er – – Leo WILKINSON and Sam JONES – – Maidenhead SC

6th 505 – – Paul BROTHERTON and Russ CLARK – – Glossop SC

7th 505 – – Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE – – Netley SC

8th 29er – – Oliver EVANS and Ben WILLET – – Gurnard SC

9th 2000 – – Paul CULLEN and Verity HOPKINS – – Weir Wood SC

10th Laser – – Ben FLOWER – – Hayling Island SC

11th RS Aero 7 – – Tim Hire – – Lymington Town SC

12th RS Aero 5 – – Ned Stattersfield – – Wells-Next-The-Sea SC

13th RS Aero 7 – – Peter BARTON – – Lymington Town SC

14th 29er – – Michael DYER and Samuel DYER – – Herne Bay

15th 420 – – Megan FARRER and Oliver MEADOWCROFT – – Emsworth SC

16th Contender – – Stuart JONES – – Datchet Water SC

17th Laser Radial – – Joe SCURRAH – – Carsington SC

18th Laser – – Alistair GOODWIN – – Haversham SC

19th RS400 – – Michael SIMS and Mark LUNN – – Carsington SC

20th Scorpion – – Thomas GILLARD and Rachael RHODES – – Sheffield Viking SC

21st 420 – – Megan FERGUSON and Ben HARRIS – – Frensham Pond SC

22nd Laser Radial – – Alastair BROWN – – Great Moor SC

23rd National 12 – – Thomas STEWART and Robert STEWART – – Waldringfield SC

24th Laser – – Jack HOPKINS – – Hayling Island SC

25th RS Aero 7 – – Noah Rees – – Torpoint Mosquito SC

26th RS Aero 5 – – Ellie CRAIG – – Draycote Water SC

27th RS400 – – Mark OAKEY and Oliver WELLS – – Itchenor SC

28th RS200 – – Geoff CARVETH and Emma HIVEY – – Warsash SC

29th Merlin Rocket – – Tim FELLS and Frances GIFFORD – – Salcombe YC

30th 29er – – Maxi TUSTAIN and Ben IBBOTSON – – Island Barn SC

31st 420 – – Kuba STAITE and Joey TAYLOR – – Hayling Island SC

32nd RS Aero 5 – – Samuel Blaker – – Thorpe Bay YC

33rd National 12 – – Graham CAMM and Zoe BALLANTYNE – – Burghfield SC

34th RS Aero 5 – – Matthew TAYLOR – – Royal Mersey YC

35th Fireball – – Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – – Weston SC

36th Laser Radial – – Aaron EVANS – – Silver Wing SC

37th Topper – – Henry KOE – – South bank SC

38th RS Aero 7 – – Ben ROLFE – – Burghfield SC

39th Laser – – Charlie SOUTH – – Stokes Bay SC

40th RS Aero 7 – – Jeff DAVISON – – Island Barn SC

41st RS400 – – James DOWNER and Jon PRICE – – Gurnard SC

42nd Laser – – Christopher ELLYATT – – Queen Mary SC

43rd RS Aero 5 – – Fergus Pye – – Draycote Water SC

44th K1 – – Simon HAWKES – – Wimbleball

45th RS400 – – Richard GRAY – – Queen Mary SC

46th Laser – – Jim FIFIELD – – King George SC

47th RS Aero 5 – – Jonathan Bailey – – Grafham Water SC

48th RS Aero 5 – – David Peaty – – Upton Warren SC

49th RS Aero 7 – – Mark ADDISON – – Upper Thames SC

50th RS Aero 7 – – Steve NORBURY – – Warsash SC

Full results available here

