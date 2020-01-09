International14 Worlds – Massey and Hillary take World Title

Dan Holman and Alex Knight took their first win at the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Thursday.
But, it was not enough to stop Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary, finishing in fifth, confirming their overall victory with a race to spare.
Britain’s Holman and Knight finished race 6 ahead of David Hayter and Trent Neighbour of Australia, with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald third and Andy and Tom Partington in fourth.
Massey and Hillary then finished in fifth place (their discard) to take the International 14 World title with a race to spare.
The final race will be sailed Friday.
International 14 – Leaders after race 6 with 1 discard (66 entries)
1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary [ 5]( 5) – – 7 pts
2nd GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight 1( 1) – – 13 pts
3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 3( 3) – – 18 pts
4th AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour 2( 2) – – 22 pts
5th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 6( 6) – – 26 pts
6th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 8( 8) – – 31 pts
7th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 7( 7) – – 34 pts
8th AUS 646 Scott Cunningham-Demon Parker 11( 11) – – 43 pts
9th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing 14( 14) – – 54 pts
10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott 10( 10) – – 58 pts
11th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson [ 23]( 23) – – 66 pts
12th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 16( 16) – – 70 pts
13th AUS 672 Ian Arber-Drew Farrar 9( 9) – – 70 pts
14th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance [ 19]( 19) – – 72 pts
15th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 13( 13) – – 77 pts
16th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 20( 20) – – 86 pts
17th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder [ 31]( 31) – – 88 pts
18th GBR 1559 Andy Partington-Tom Partington 4( 4) – – 90 pts
19th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts [ 28]( 28) – – 90 pts
20th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure-Jason Lemieux( 18( 18) – – 100 pts