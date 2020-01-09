America’s Cup – ETNZ clarify their surprise at Luna Rossa position

Emirates Team New Zealand has issued a ‘Clarification of Next Steps in Wind Limits / Match Conditions Dispute with the Challengers’.

This “Clarification” statement seems to really be an opportunity for ETNZ to get their version of the disagreement (with the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa) in ahead of any Arbitration Panel for mediation action between ETNZ and the Challenger of Record.

ETNZ now claim that they were “very surprised to learn that the current stance of the Challenger of Record in relation to wind limits does not reflect the collective position of all Challengers.”

And as a basis for their surprise they helpfully point out that . . .

“Under the AC36 Protocol, the Challenger of Record has the responsibility to represent all Challengers and that responsibility involves consulting with other Challengers before taking a position with the Defender on issues such as race conditions.”

A more obvious reason for this so timely clarification, seems to be to open a split amongst the challengers – INEOS Team UK, NYYC American Magic – and the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa.

This apparent independent action by Luna Rossa in setting the wind limits to suit themselves, without consulting the other challengers, provides a useful point of friction . . . an opportunity not to be missed in the build-up to the 36th America’s Cup.

The “Clarification” statement was issued Friday 9 January, following comments in the press by INEOS Team UK and NYYC American Magic, that indicated that they had not had any say in the matter of the Match Conditions.

The first racing event for the four teams involved in the 36th America’s Cup will be the first America’s Cup World Series in Cagliari, Sardinia, from 23 to 26 April 2020.

The 36th America’s Cup Match is from 6 to 21 March 2021 in Auckland.

