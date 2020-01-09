5.5 Metre World Championship – Day 1 to Artemis XIV

Norway’s Artemis XIV took the first race of the 5.5 Metre World Championship in Newport, Australia.

Winner of last week’s Scandinavian Gold Cup and defending world champions, Artemis XIV (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Anders Pedersen, led the race from start to finish.

They were chased home by Girls on Film (GBR 40) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Andrew Mills, with New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov crossing in third.

There are 24 boats from seven nations taking part including 12 Moderns (built after 1993), nine Evolutions (built between 1970 and 1993) and three Classics (built before 1970).

The opening race of the 2020 International 5.5 Metre World Championship, hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Newport, Australia, was sailed in a moderate southerly on the Palm Beach Circle.



At the Class AGM on Wednesday evening the members were encouraged to hear about the first new boats being built in recent years.

Two were built in 2019, including, New Moon II, and at least two more are under construction for launching in early 2020. Many boats are changing hands and it is hoped this growth will bring some new owners into the class.

The meeting also voted to have the 2021 Scandinavian Gold Cup and World Championship in Hankø, Norway, a return to one of the class’s favourite venues.

The world championship continues Friday with two more races scheduled. A series of nine races concludes on Monday 13 January.

5.5 Metre World Championship – Results after first race

1st NOR57 ARTEMIS XIV Kristian Nergaard – – 1 pts

2nd GBR40 GIRLS ON FILM Peter Morton – – 2 pts

3rd BAH24 NEW MOON Mark Holowesko – – 3 pts

4th BAH23 ALI-BABA Craig Symonette – – 4 pts

5th NOR64 CLARK KENT Petter Fjeld – – 5 pts

6th AUS60 KU-RING-GAI II Matt Crawford – – 6 pts

7th AUS62 KU-RING-GAI John Bacon – – 7 pts

8th BAH22 JOHN B Gavin Mckinney – – 8 pts

9th SUI209 OTTO Bent Christian Wilhe – – 9 pts

10th SUI201 ZICCA Tobias Isler – – 10 pts

11th SUI226 SHAOLIN Cyrus Golchan – – 11 pts

12th GER79 PRETTYNAMA Max Muller – – 12 pts

13th AUS64 BLACK MAGIC Andy Macphail – – 13 pts

14th GER108 TANGALOOMA Michael Schulz – – 14 pts

15th AUS35 RHAPSODY Thomas Spithill – – 15 pts

16th AUS63 BETA CRUCIS Bob Stoddard – – 16 pts

17th AUS26 BARAGOOLA Jason Antill – – 17 pts

18th AUS32 SKAGERAK Steve Brajkovich – – 18 pts

19th AUS61 ALPHA CRUCIS Richard Schilling – – 19 pts

20th AUS24 KINGS CROSS Scott O’Connor – – 20 pts

21st ITA73 CARABELLA Alfredo Delli – – 21 pts

22nd GER106 MAROTTE Wolf-Eberhard Richte – – 22 pts

23rd GER69 ARUNGA VIII Joachim Fluhrer – – 23 pts

24th GER101 ANTARES Kasper Stubenrauch – – 25.0S pts