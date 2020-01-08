Windfoiling to debut at 2020 RYA Youth Nationals

With Windfoiling boards set to replace the RS:X at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the RYA Youth National Championships will feature windfoiling fleets racing Starboard IQFoil boards.

It follows the introduction of kitefoiling, another new Olympic discipline, at the 2019 regatta, the UK’s premier youth racing event.

Kitefoiling returns to the Youth Nationals in 2020 alongside the highly-contested Laser, Laser Radial, 420, Nacra 15 and 29er – all British Youth Sailing Recognised classes.

Mark Nicholls, the RYA’s Youth Racing Manager, said: “We are passionate about developing and retaining the best young racing sailors, and with the addition of kitefoiling and windfoiling in the Paris 2024 Olympics we felt it important to reflect those changes at the Youth Nationals.”

Entries are now open to the Youth Nationals, which will be hosted at Plas Heli, the Welsh National Sailing Academy and Events Centre, from 3 to 10 April.

Until 24 January, competitors can enter for a reduced ‘early bird’ fee: £180 for singlehanders and £240 for doublehanders. After this time the entry fees will rise.

To enter the 2020 RYA Youth Nationals click here

