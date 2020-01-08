Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Final Day Results

Wearn, Stransky, Riley, Coote and Wadley are 2020 Australian Laser National Champions.

With the final two races completed, Matt Wearn topped the men’s Laser fleet, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland the women’s Radial and Jonathan Lio, of Singapore the Laser 4.7 fleet.

Britain’s Nick Thompson (19,3) finished in fifth place overall in the Laser, and Alison Young (2,20) finished seventh overall in the mixed Radial fleet.

The British pair will now take part in Sail Melbourne later this month (17 – 21 Jan) ahead of the Laser/Radial World Championships in February.

They will be joined at the Sail Melbourne event by Finley Dickinson and Hannah Snellgrove in the Radial, and Finn Alexander, Lorenzo Chiavarini, Jake Farren-Price and Elliot Hanson in the Laser.

The Laser/Radial fleets will again sail out of Sandringham, giving local and international competitors valuable practice on the waters that will be used for the World Championships.

Also competing in Sail Melbourne will be Tom Squires and Kieran Holmes Martin in the RS:X event ahead of the RS:X Worlds which take place at Sorento, Australia from 23 February.

Laser Australian National Championship Final after 11 races

1st AUS WEARN, Matt 3 -7 – – 28 pts

2nd NZL MEECH, Sam 1 10 – – 39 pts

3rd NZL GAUTREY, George 8 2 – – 52 pts

4th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 2 1 – – 53 pts

5th GBR THOMPSON, Nick -19 3 – – 55 pts

6th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 5 13 – – 57 pts

7th AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell 11 4 – – 59 pts

8th AUS ELLIOTT, Swifto 13 8 – – 60 pts

9th NED BOS, Duko 6 11 – – 86 pts

10th AUS ALEXANDER, Finn -16 6 – – 86 pts

Other GBR:

34th GBR FARREN-PRICE, Jake 35 27 – – 254 pts

Radial Australian National Championship (mixed) Final after 11 races

1st NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit 4 1 – – 37 pts

2nd NED JONKER, Maxime 7 7 – – 41 pts

3rd AUS RILEY, Brody 5 2 – – 52 pts

4th NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe 12 11 – – 64 pts

5th AUS STRANSKY, Mara 23 3 – – 69 pts

6th POL BARWINSKA, Agata 19 6 – – 69 pts

7th GBR YOUNG, Alison 2 20 – – 75 pts

8th GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 14 26 – – 80 pts

9th AUS COMPTON, Michael 11 28 – – 91 pts

10th AUS KARIM, Sofiane 1 5 – – 95 pts

Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed) Final after 11 races

1st SGP LIO, Jonathan 1 5 – – 16 pts

2nd SGP YOM, Russell 2 1 – – 29 pts

3rd AUS COOTE, Toby 4 11 – – 40 pts

