Glass Half Full for GJW Direct Bloody Mary this Saturday

Almost 250 boats already entered for the GJW Direct Bloody Mary this Saturday, with online entry closing at midnight Wednesday 8 January.

It’s set to be a breezy south-westerly for this Saturday’s GJW Direct Bloody Mary, the legendary single-race pursuit race near Heathrow which is also the fifth leg of this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Entries will be accepted on the day until the entry limit is reached.

The Entry desk will open at 8:00am on Saturday and close at 12:00pm, please arrive early and head to the clubhouse to complete the forms.

This event brings the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series to the halfway stage with the various overall rankings still wide open, with four events to count and four events to go.

Defending series champions, Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge (2000), jump one place to take top spot for the fist time this Winter.

They are looking to make history to be the first sailors to win more than once, since the inception of the Winter Series 11 years ago.

2019/2020 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Leaders after 4 Events

1st Simon HORSFIELD – – 2000 ARMY SA – – 93.42 pts

2nd Andrew SPENCER – – D-Zero BURTON ON TRENT – – 193.85 pts

3rd Paul YOUNG – – Enterprise MIDLAND SC – – 201.56 pts

4th Dan JOHNSON – – Fireball WESTON SC – – 214.2 pts

5th Carl AVERY – – Laser BURTON SC – – 256.45 pts

6th Peter GRAY – – GP14 STAUNTON HAROLD – – 478.44 pts

7th Simon HAWKES – – K1 WIMBLEBALL – – 487.52 pts

8th Robert GULLAN – – RS800 HAYLING ISLAND SC – – 501.33 pts

9th Mark BARNES – – B14 WHITSTABLE YC – – 505.96 pts

10th Stephen COCKERILL – – RS400 STOKES BAY SC – – 507.88 pts

11th George SUNDERLAND – – Laser OLTON MERE SC – – 526.81 pts

12th Philip MEAKINS – – Osprey WARSASH SC – – 531.29 pts

13th Luke FISHER – – RS Vareo EMBERTON PARK SC – – 548.47 pts

14th Richard SMITH – – RS600 WILSONIAN SC – – 557.56 pts

15th Hugh DEVEREUX – – GP14 BUDWORTTH SC – – 573.56 pts

16th Peter MACKIN – – RS300 STOKES BAY SC – – 590.58 pts

17th Dylan MCPHERSON – – 420 RYA – – 623.68 pts

18th Val MILLWARD – – Challenger RUTLAND SC – – 637.48 pts

19th Ben HAWKES – – Contender CCSC – – 675.5 pts

2019/2020 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – 4 Events remaining:

Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 11 January 2020

King George Gallop, King George SC – 26 January 2020

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 1 & 2 February 2020

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 15 February 2020

Prizegiving, RYA Dinghy Show, Alexandra Palace – 10:15am Saturday 29 February 2020.