Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Lining up the titles

On the penultimate day of the Australian Laser Championships leading positions were determined for the Laser and Radial fleets.

In the men’s Laser Australia’s Matt Wearn holds a 15 point lead over Sam Meech of New Zealand. His nearest Australian rival is Luke Elliott in fourth place.

While in the women’s Radial Marit Bouwmeester of Holland leads by 15 points from Maxime Jonker.

The best Australian is Mara Stransky in fifth place with her closest Australian rival Zoe Thomson back in 19th place.

Britain’s Nick Thompson (3,8,2) moves to third place overall in the Laser, and Alison Young (17,10,4) remains in 8th place overall in the mixed Radial fleet.

Jonathan Lio, of Singapore leads the Laser 4.7 fleet with Russell Yom in second and Toby Coote of Australia in third overall.

With just two races to be sailed Wednesday the leaders will be sleeping well, knowing they don’t need to take any risks.

Laser Australian National Championship after 9 races

1st AUS WEARN, Matt 6 1 4 – – 25 pts

2nd NZL MEECH, Sam -70 2 3 – – 40 pts

3rd GBR THOMPSON, Nick 3 8 2 – – 52 pts

4th AUS ELLIOTT, Swifto 2 6 8 – – 55 pts

5th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 5 7 1 – – 55 pts

6th NZL GAUTREY, George 9 3 -17 – – 56 pts

7th AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell -70 9 6 – – 61 pts

8th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 1 -15 12 – – 64 pts

9th EST RAMMO, Karl-Martin 4 24 14 – – 76 pts

10th AUS ALEXANDER, Finn 10 14 13 – – 80 pts

Radial Australian National Championship (mixed) after 9 races

1st NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit -18 2 11 – – 37 pts

2nd NED JONKER, Maxime 25 1 1 – – 52 pts

3rd GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 5 -32 15 – – 52 pts

4th POL BARWINSKA, Agata -19 7 13 – – 53 pts

5th AUS STRANSKY, Mara 11 3 8 – – 57 pts

6th NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe -35 5 2 – – 59 pts

7th AUS RILEY, Brody 6 4 3 – – 63 pts

8th GBR YOUNG, Alison 17 10 4 – – 74 pts

9th AUS COMPTON, Michael 3 14 5 – – 81 pts

10th NED VAN DER VAART, Daphne 7 -33 10 – – 91 pts

Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed) after 9 races

1st SGP LIO, Jonathan 1 1 1 – – 22 pts

2nd SGP YOM, Russell 9 4 4 – – 35 pts

3rd AUS COOTE, Toby 2 3 13 – – 38 pts

4th AUS SCHOTTE, Isaac -13 7 3 – – 55 pts

5th SGP LEE, Darius 8 11 2 – – 61 pts

6th SGP FANG, Dylan 11 15 8 – – 76 pts

Full results available here