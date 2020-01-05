5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup – Easy as 1, 2, 3 for Artemis XIV

Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Anders Pedersen dispatched the opposition in just three races to win the Scandinavian Gold Cup, in Newport, Australia.

In the first to three race wins format, Nergaard sailing Artemis XIV (NOR 57) equaled his own record of three consecutive Cup victories.

Artemis XIV led the first race from start to finish and then made some great decisions in the second to take the lead twice before sealing the win.

In the first race Artemis XIV had things much their own way, but winning the pin in both races, were initially held out to the left in the second race.

New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov had tacked off to the right after the start and but when they came back they crossed the fleet.



But it was all very close. At the top, Beta Crucis (AUS 63) of Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard and Martin Bunch held a small lead but Artemis XIV came through on the run and rounded the right gate while New Moon II rounded the left and headed inshore.

New Moon II fared best and rounded the second top back in the lead. However, again it didn’t last. Artemis XIV went deep on the run, pulled through and rounded the left hand gate and it was all but over.

With New Moon II favouring the left for the first time, when they came back together near the top Artemis XIV had enough of a lead to make a comfortable last downwind to take their third race win in a row and also their third Scandinavian Gold Cup in a row.

His win this year is Nergaard’s ninth Scandinavian Gold Cup as helm and 12th overall, after winning three times as crew.

He has certainly laid down a marker heading into next week’s World Championship, where he is also defending the title.

Best of the other Cup boats was undoubtedly Beta Crucis, which picked up three second places, and was sailing very fast. However, in the 5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup, there is no second, only one winner.

The Hanko Evolution Cup and the Royal Kaag Classic Cup continues until Tuesday while the Modern fleet is also back on the water Monday racing for the Alfred’s Gold Cup.

5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup Final Results

1st Artemis XIV (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Anders Pedersen) 1,1,1

Others:

Beta Crucis (AUS 63, Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard, Martin Bunch) 2,2,2

New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 3,3,3

Girls on Film (GBR 40, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Andrew Mills) 4,DNF, DNF

Otto (SUI 209, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Luka Strahovnik) DNF,4,DNF

Shaolin (SUI 226, Golchan Cyrus, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans von Werdt) 5,DNF, DNF

5.5 Metre Hanko Evolution Cup

1st Ku-Ring-Gai (AUS62, John Bacon, Terry Wetton, James Mayjor) 3 pts

2nd Black Magic (AUS 64, Andy Macphail) 9 pts

3rd Skagerak (AUS 32, Steve Brajkovich) 10 pts

5.5 Metre Royal Kaag Classic Cup

1st Baragoola (AUS 26, Jason Antill, Damian Macey, Larry Eastwood) 2 pts

2nd Carabella (ITA 73, Alfredo Delli, Gianluca Marolli, Claudio Mazzanti) 4 pts

3rd Kings Cross (AUS 24, Scott Oconnor) 7 pts

