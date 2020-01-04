International14 Worlds – Racing underway on Day 2

Two races completed for the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Saturday.

Britain’s Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary won the opening race of the championship, with Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald taking the second race.

More than half the fleet did not compete or did not finish the second race in what were described as moderate to strong breezes.

Provisional positions after two races . . .

Overall Massey and Hillary (1, 2) top the leaderboard with 3 points, second are David Hayter and Trent Neighbour (4, 3) of Australia on 7 points and in third place Andy and Tom Partington (2, 6) tied on 8 points with Dan Holman and Alex Knight (3, 5).

Jones and FitzGerald (9, 1) are in fourth place overall with 10 points.

The USA container did arrive overnight and all boats were ready in time for the first race.

International 14 – Leaders after 2 races (66 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary 1( 1) 2( 2) – – 3 pts

2nd AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour 4( 4) 3( 3) – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 1559 Andy Partington-Tom Partington 2( 2) 6( 6) – – 8 pts

4th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight 3( 3) 5( 5) – – 8 pts

5th GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 9( 9) 1( 1) – – 10 pts

6th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 6( 6) 8( 8) – – 14 pts

7th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 11( 11) 4( 4) – – 15 pts

8th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 5( 5) 14( 14) – – 19 pts

9th AUS 637 Graeme Everett-Andrew Wilson 10( 10) 10( 10) – – 20 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott 14( 14) 7( 7) – – 21 pts

11th AUS 680 Roger Blasse-Andrew Gilligan 7( 7) 16( 16) – – 23 pts

12th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing 15( 15) 12( 12) – – 27 pts

13th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 19( 19) 9( 9) – – 28 pts

14th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance 13( 13) 15( 15) – – 28 pts

15th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 16( 16) 13( 13) – – 29 pts

16th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson 21( 21) 11( 11) – – 32 pts

17th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts 17( 17) 20( 20) – – 37 pts

18th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder 23( 23) 18( 18) – – 41 pts

19th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 26( 26) 17( 17) – – 43 pts

20th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham-Ian Struthers 20( 20) 26( 26) – – 46 pts

Full results available here