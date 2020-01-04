International14 Worlds – Racing underway on Day 2

Two races completed for the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Saturday.
Britain’s Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary won the opening race of the championship, with Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald taking the second race.
More than half the fleet did not compete or did not finish the second race in what were described as moderate to strong breezes.
Provisional positions after two races . . .
Overall Massey and Hillary (1, 2) top the leaderboard with 3 points, second are David Hayter and Trent Neighbour (4, 3) of Australia on 7 points and in third place Andy and Tom Partington (2, 6) tied on 8 points with Dan Holman and Alex Knight (3, 5).
Jones and FitzGerald (9, 1) are in fourth place overall with 10 points.
The USA container did arrive overnight and all boats were ready in time for the first race.
International 14 – Leaders after 2 races (66 entries)
1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary 1( 1) 2( 2) – – 3 pts
2nd AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour 4( 4) 3( 3) – – 7 pts
3rd GBR 1559 Andy Partington-Tom Partington 2( 2) 6( 6) – – 8 pts
4th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight 3( 3) 5( 5) – – 8 pts
5th GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 9( 9) 1( 1) – – 10 pts
6th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 6( 6) 8( 8) – – 14 pts
7th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 11( 11) 4( 4) – – 15 pts
8th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 5( 5) 14( 14) – – 19 pts
9th AUS 637 Graeme Everett-Andrew Wilson 10( 10) 10( 10) – – 20 pts
10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott 14( 14) 7( 7) – – 21 pts
11th AUS 680 Roger Blasse-Andrew Gilligan 7( 7) 16( 16) – – 23 pts
12th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing 15( 15) 12( 12) – – 27 pts
13th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 19( 19) 9( 9) – – 28 pts
14th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance 13( 13) 15( 15) – – 28 pts
15th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 16( 16) 13( 13) – – 29 pts
16th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson 21( 21) 11( 11) – – 32 pts
17th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts 17( 17) 20( 20) – – 37 pts
18th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder 23( 23) 18( 18) – – 41 pts
19th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 26( 26) 17( 17) – – 43 pts
20th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham-Ian Struthers 20( 20) 26( 26) – – 46 pts