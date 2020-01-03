RS Aero Worlds – Penultimate day at Black Rock

Four more races completed on day 4 of the RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia.

The leaders remain the same as the championship moves into the final stages.

At the front of the Aero 5 fleet Sophie Jackson of Australia keeps her lead, despite an OCS in the final race of the day.

Rhett Gowans of Australia stays ahead in the Aero 7 with three more race wins and Liam Willis of Britain leads the Aero 9.

Jackson now has a 5 point lead in the Aero 5 ahead of Britain’s David Ellis who moves into second place, with Aussie Megan Ridgway third a further 5 points back. Kazuyoshi Nakao of Japan is now in fourth place.

In the Aero 7, Gowans maintains a 3 points lead from Marc Jacobi of the USA, with Britain’s Noah Rees holding onto third place, eight points ahead of Pete Barton.

In the heavyweight Aero 9 fleet, Liam Willis shared the race wins with Derek Bottles of the USA, but keeps an 8 point lead. In third place is Keith Willis 10 points back.

The sun was out but the Bay was engulfed in smoke for the bushfires around Victoria affecting visibility. Four races were completed in the afternoon once the breeze picked up. Last day of racing tomorrow.

RS Aero 5 World Championship after 11 races (29 entries)

1st AUS Sophie Jackson OCS 1 3 1 3 -6 1 3 1 3 1 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR David Ellis 3 2 1 2 5 3 2 -5 3 1 -14 – – 22 pts

3rd AUS Megan Ridgway 2 5 -11 OCS 2 4 8 4 2 2 2 – – 31 pts

4th JPN Kazuyoshi Nakao 1 6 -14 5 4 1 7 6 -8 6 3 – – 39 pts

5th GBR Ned Stattersfield -15 8 7 3 1 -8 5 2 6 7 5 – – 44 pts

6th AUS Philippa Danks 4 3 6 13 7 2 4 -13 -13 4 7 – – 50 pts

7th GBR Caitlin Atkin 11 9 -12 7 6 7 -14 1 4 8 4 – – 57 pts

8th GBR Lucy Greenwood 12 4 2 4 11 OCS 3 -15 7 11 12 – – 66 pts

9th AUS Chris Brain ocs 7 4 10 8 10 6 -11 9 5 9 – – 68 pts

10th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 7 12 13 8 -13 11 DSQ 8 5 9 6 – – 79 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship after 11 races (38 entries)

1st AUS Rhett Gowans 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 -2 -2 – – 12 pts

2nd USA Marc Jacobi -3 2 2 2 2 2 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 15 pts

3rd GBR Noah Rees 4 4 3 3 -5 3 3 4 3 3 -4 – – 30 pts

4th GBR Peter Barton -7 3 4 5 3 UFD 6 1 6 5 5 – – 38 pts

5th AUS Michael O’Brien -8 7 OCS 6 6 5 5 6 4 4 3 – – 46 pts

6th AUS Gary Ratcliffe 5 5 -21 12 4 7.5 -12 5 5 7 6 – – 56.5 pts

7th AUS Peter Milne -11 8 9 7 7 6 -10 8 7 6 7 – – 65 pts

8th USA Andy Mack 6 10 5 4 -14 9 4 10 8 10 -10 – – 66 pts

9th AUS Brian Case 16 -18 7 9 8 4 7 7 DNF 8 9 – – 75 pts

10th GBR Simon Blake -13 DNF 8 11 9 7.5 8 9 9 9 8 – – 78.5 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship after 11 races (10 entries)

1st GBR Liam Willis -2 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd USA Derek Bottles 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 -7 -7 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR Keith Willis 4 3 3 3 3 3 -4 3 3 -5 2 – – 27 pts

4th AUS Simon Reffold 3 4 OCS 4 7 6 3 2 2 6 -7 – – 37 pts

5th AUS Peter Stephinson 5 5 4 5 4 7 -7 5 5 3 -8 – – 43 pts

6th AUS David Andrew -7 6 5 6 6 5 5 6 4 4 -6 – – 47 pts

7th AUS Glenn Attrill 8 8 oCS -8 5 4 6 4 6 7 4 – – 52 pts

8th AUS Andrew Giles 6 7 6 7 9 8 8 DNF -9 8 5 – – 64 pts

9th AUS Jason Wilson 9 9 7 9 8 9 9 8 8 -9 -9 – – 76 pts

Full results available here