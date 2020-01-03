RS Aero Worlds – Penultimate day at Black Rock

Four more races completed on day 4 of the RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia.
The leaders remain the same as the championship moves into the final stages.
At the front of the Aero 5 fleet Sophie Jackson of Australia keeps her lead, despite an OCS in the final race of the day.
Rhett Gowans of Australia stays ahead in the Aero 7 with three more race wins and Liam Willis of Britain leads the Aero 9.
Jackson now has a 5 point lead in the Aero 5 ahead of Britain’s David Ellis who moves into second place, with Aussie Megan Ridgway third a further 5 points back. Kazuyoshi Nakao of Japan is now in fourth place.
In the Aero 7, Gowans maintains a 3 points lead from Marc Jacobi of the USA, with Britain’s Noah Rees holding onto third place, eight points ahead of Pete Barton.
In the heavyweight Aero 9 fleet, Liam Willis shared the race wins with Derek Bottles of the USA, but keeps an 8 point lead. In third place is Keith Willis 10 points back.
The sun was out but the Bay was engulfed in smoke for the bushfires around Victoria affecting visibility. Four races were completed in the afternoon once the breeze picked up. Last day of racing tomorrow.
RS Aero 5 World Championship after 11 races (29 entries)
1st AUS Sophie Jackson OCS 1 3 1 3 -6 1 3 1 3 1 – – 17 pts
2nd GBR David Ellis 3 2 1 2 5 3 2 -5 3 1 -14 – – 22 pts
3rd AUS Megan Ridgway 2 5 -11 OCS 2 4 8 4 2 2 2 – – 31 pts
4th JPN Kazuyoshi Nakao 1 6 -14 5 4 1 7 6 -8 6 3 – – 39 pts
5th GBR Ned Stattersfield -15 8 7 3 1 -8 5 2 6 7 5 – – 44 pts
6th AUS Philippa Danks 4 3 6 13 7 2 4 -13 -13 4 7 – – 50 pts
7th GBR Caitlin Atkin 11 9 -12 7 6 7 -14 1 4 8 4 – – 57 pts
8th GBR Lucy Greenwood 12 4 2 4 11 OCS 3 -15 7 11 12 – – 66 pts
9th AUS Chris Brain ocs 7 4 10 8 10 6 -11 9 5 9 – – 68 pts
10th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 7 12 13 8 -13 11 DSQ 8 5 9 6 – – 79 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship after 11 races (38 entries)
1st AUS Rhett Gowans 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 -2 -2 – – 12 pts
2nd USA Marc Jacobi -3 2 2 2 2 2 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 15 pts
3rd GBR Noah Rees 4 4 3 3 -5 3 3 4 3 3 -4 – – 30 pts
4th GBR Peter Barton -7 3 4 5 3 UFD 6 1 6 5 5 – – 38 pts
5th AUS Michael O’Brien -8 7 OCS 6 6 5 5 6 4 4 3 – – 46 pts
6th AUS Gary Ratcliffe 5 5 -21 12 4 7.5 -12 5 5 7 6 – – 56.5 pts
7th AUS Peter Milne -11 8 9 7 7 6 -10 8 7 6 7 – – 65 pts
8th USA Andy Mack 6 10 5 4 -14 9 4 10 8 10 -10 – – 66 pts
9th AUS Brian Case 16 -18 7 9 8 4 7 7 DNF 8 9 – – 75 pts
10th GBR Simon Blake -13 DNF 8 11 9 7.5 8 9 9 9 8 – – 78.5 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship after 11 races (10 entries)
1st GBR Liam Willis -2 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd USA Derek Bottles 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 -7 -7 2 3 – – 17 pts
3rd GBR Keith Willis 4 3 3 3 3 3 -4 3 3 -5 2 – – 27 pts
4th AUS Simon Reffold 3 4 OCS 4 7 6 3 2 2 6 -7 – – 37 pts
5th AUS Peter Stephinson 5 5 4 5 4 7 -7 5 5 3 -8 – – 43 pts
6th AUS David Andrew -7 6 5 6 6 5 5 6 4 4 -6 – – 47 pts
7th AUS Glenn Attrill 8 8 oCS -8 5 4 6 4 6 7 4 – – 52 pts
8th AUS Andrew Giles 6 7 6 7 9 8 8 DNF -9 8 5 – – 64 pts
9th AUS Jason Wilson 9 9 7 9 8 9 9 8 8 -9 -9 – – 76 pts