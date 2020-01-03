International14 Worlds – Freo Doctor upsets Day 1 racing

The first day of racing cancelled at the CST Composites International 14 World Championship, Perth Dinghy SC, Australia.

The Freo Doctor** arrived on day 1 of the individual racing and things go too windy!!

There will now be two races Saturday.

This was good news for the Americans as their container arrives tonight. All hands on deck at 8am tomorrow to assist in unpacking the boats.

Hopefully the USA fleet won’t miss any races as the strong winds have delayed the race start by a day.

** The Fremantle Doctor, the Freo Doctor, or simply The Doctor is Western Australian vernacular term for the strong, afternoon sea breeze which occurs during summer months.

Related Post:

International14 Worlds open with a blast