RS Aero Worlds – Day 3

Three more races completed on the third day of the RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia.
No change at the front of the Aero 5 fleet where Sophie Jackson of Australia keeps her lead, or in the Aero 9 where Liam Willis of Britain leads.
There was a change of leader in the Aero 7, where Rhett Gowans of Australia won all three races to take the lead from Marc Jacobi of the USA, but both have nine points.
In third place in the Aero 7 is Noah Rees of Britain.
In the Aero 5, Sophie Jackson was not so dominant as in the earlier races, but still increased her lead to four points ahead of Megan Ridgway of Australia, with Britain’s David Ellis moving into third place.
Liam Willis keeps a clean-sheet in the Aero 9, and now has a 12 point lead from Derek Bottles of the USA, who is tied on 18 points with Keith Willis of Britain.
Conditions were ideal Thursday with 10kn increasing to 16kn by the end off the day under clear blue skies and pleasantly hot but bearable temps.
Friday the schedule is increased to four races in case strong wind and possible thunderstorms curtail play on Saturday.
RS Aero 5 World Championship (29 entries)
1st AUS Sophie Jackson 3 -6 1 3 1 3 1 – – 12 pts
2nd AUS Megan Ridgway 2 4 -8 4 2 2 2 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR David Ellis 5 3 2 5 3 1 -14 – – 19 pts
4th GBR Ned Stattersfield 1 -8 5 2 6 7 5 – – 26 pts
5th JPN Kazuyoshi Nakao 4 1 7 6 -8 6 3 – – 27 pts
6th GBR Caitlin Atkin 6 7 -15 1 4 8 4 – – 30 pts
7th AUS Philippa Danks 7 2 4 13 -13 4 7 – – 37 pts
8th AUS Chris Brain 8 10 6 -11 9 5 9 – – 47 pts
9th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson -13 11 9 8 5 9 6 – – 48 pts
10th GBR Jane Peckham 10 9 11 7 -14 10 11 – – 58 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship (38 entries)
1st AUS Rhett Gowans 1 1 1 2 2 2 -2 – – 9 pts
2nd USA Marc Jacobi 2 2 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 9 pts
3rd GBR Noah Rees -5 3 3 4 3 3 4 – – 20 pts
4th GBR Peter Barton 3 UFD 6 1 6 5 5 – – 26 pts
5th AUS Michael O’Brien 6 5 5 -6 4 4 3 – – 27 pts
6th AUS Gary Ratcliffe 4 7.5 -12 5 5 7 6 – – 34.5 pts
7th AUS Peter Milne 7 6 -10 8 7 6 7 – – 41 pts
8th AUS Brian Case 8 4 7 7 DNF 8 9 – – 43 pts
9th GBR Simon Blake 9 7.5 8 9 9 -9 8 – – 50.5 pts
10th USA Andy Mack -14 9 4 10 8 10 10 – – 51 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship (10 entries)
1st GBR Liam Willis 1 1 1 1 1 1 -1 – – 6 pts
2nd USA Derek Bottles 2 2 2 7 -7 2 3 – – 18 pts
3rd GBR Keith Willis 3 3 4 3 3 -5 2 – – 18 pts
4th AUS Simon Reffold 7 6 3 2 2 6 -7 – – 26 pts
5th AUS Glenn Attrill 5 4 6 4 6 -7 4 – – 29 pts
6th AUS David Andrew 6 5 5 6 4 4 -6 – – 30 pts
7th AUS Peter Stephinson 4 7 7 5 5 3 -8 – – 31 pts
8th AUS Andrew Giles 9 8 8 DNF 9 8 5 – – 47 pts
9th AUS Jason Wilson 8 9 9 8 8 9 -9 – – 51 pts