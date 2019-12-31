RS Aero Worlds underway at Black Rock

The RS Aero World Championship is underway at Black Rock YC, Australia.

The results at 09:00 hrs Tuesday (uk time) are showing four races completed for each of the three championship fleets.

Leading the Aero 5 fleet is Sophie Jackson of Australi, leading the Aero 7 is Marc Jacobi of the USA and leading the Aero 9 is Liam Willis of Britain.

Willis has a clean-sheet in the Aero 9, winning the first four races, he leads from Keith Willis, with Aussie Simon Reffold in third place.

In the Aero 9 Jacobi took the first three races before Britain’s Peter Barton managed a win in race 4. Jacobi leads by two points from Aussie Rhett Gowans who racked up a string of second place finishes.

Sophie Jackson in the Aero 5 has took two wins and leads by two points from Megan Ridgway of Australia. Caitlin Atkin of Britain won the opening race and is in third place.

The other Aero 5 race winner was David Ellis of Britain.

RS Aero 5 World Championship (29 entries)

1st AUS 2675 Sophie Jackson 3 1 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 3006 Megan Ridgway 4 2 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 3062 Caitlin Atkin 1 4 8 4 – – 17 pts

4th GBR 3081 Ned Stattersfield 2 6 7 5 – – 20 pts

5th GBR 3063 David Ellis 5 3 1 14 – – 23 pts

6th JPN 3055 Kazuyoshi Nakao 6 8 6 3 – – 23 pts

7th GBR 3060 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 8 5 9 6 – – 28 pts

8th AUS 2825 Chris Brain 11 9 5 9 – – 34 pts

9th AUS 1680 Philippa Danks 13 13 4 7 – – 37 pts

10th GBR 3053 Jane Peckham 7 14 10 11 – – 42 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship (38 entries)

1st USA 3121 Marc Jacobi 3 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd AUS 3050 Rhett Gowans 2 2 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 3070 Noah Rees 4 3 3 4 – – 14 pts

4th GBR 3087 Peter Barton 1 6 5 5 – – 17 pts

5th AUS 2500 Michael O’Brien 6 4 4 3 – – 17 pts

6th AUS 3095 Gary Ratcliffe 5 5 7 6 – – 23 pts

7th AUS 2818 Peter Milne 8 7 6 7 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 2915 Simon Blake 9 9 9 8 – – 35 pts

9th USA 3067 Andy Mack 10 8 10 10 – – 38 pts

10th AUS 2046 Nick Collis-George 12 11 11 13 – – 47 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship (10 entries)

1st GBR 3120 Liam Willis 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 3119 Keith Willis 3 3 5 2 – – 13 pts

3rd AUS 2490 Simon Reffold 2 2 6 7 – – 17 pts

4th USA 3118 Derek Bottles 7 7 2 3 – – 19 pts

5th AUS 2049 David Andrew 6 4 4 6 – – 20 pts

6th AUS 1188 Peter Stephinson 5 5 3 8 – – 21 pts

7th AUS 1196 Glenn Attrill 4 6 7 4 – – 21 pts

8th AUS 1194 Andrew Giles 11 9 8 5 – – 33 pts

9th AUS 2820 Jason Wilson 8 8 9 9 – – 34 pts

