International14 World Team Racing – GBR take victory

Latest news from the International 14, Worlds Team Racing on Tuesday 31 December at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia.

Brief reports availale have the British team, GBR, winning the CST Composites i14 Worlds Team Racing Finals on Tuesday.

AUS1 won the first flight in the best of 3 race final. GBR then won the last 2 flights.



Four teams made it to the semi-final round on Tuesday – GBR, AUS1, AUS2 and AUS3.

AUS2 and AUS3 went out in the semi-finals, leaving GBR and AUS1 to contest the final.

More information as received . . .

