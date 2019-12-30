RS Aero World Championship – Day 1 racing delayed

The RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia, opened with Invitational Racing on Sunday.
British competitors won all three fleet races. David Ellis won the Aero 5, Noah Rees the Aero 7 and Keith Willis the Aero 9.
Day 1 Racing for the World Championships was postponed on Monday due to strong winds.
Racing is set for Tuesday with four races scheduled.
RS Aero 5 Invitational Race (27 entries)
1st GBR 3063 David Ellis
2nd AUS 2675 Sophie Jackson
3rd AUS 3006 Megan Ridgway
4th JPN 3055 Kazuyoshi Nakao
5th AUS 1680 Philippa Danks
6th AUS 2730 David Parry
7th AUS 2825 Chris Brain
8th GBR 3058 Lucy Greenwood
9th GBR 3083 Karl Thorne
10th AUS 2694 Lachie Hartnett
RS Aero 7 Invitational Race (37 entries)
1st GBR 3070 Noah Rees
2nd GBR 3087 Peter Barton
3rd AUS 3095 Gary Ratcliffe
4th USA 3067 Andy Mack
5th GBR 2915 Simon Blake
6th GBR 3007 Simon Wilkins
7th AUS 1696 Alister Danks
8th AUS 2937 Brian Case
9th GER 3080 Jens Roehrssen
10th AUS 2695 David Kentish
RS Aero 9 Invitational Race (10 entries)
1st GBR 3119 Keith Willis
2nd USA 3118 Derek Bottles
3rd AUS 2049 David Andrew
4th AUS 1188 Peter Stephinson
5th AUS 1196 Glenn Attrill
6th AUS 1194 Andrew Giles
7th AUS 2820 Jason Wilson
8th AUS 3101 Boyd Newton
9th AUS 2490 Simon Reffold
10th GBR 3120 Liam Willis