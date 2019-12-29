As SailGP prepares for an expanded season 2, here are some of the most heart-racing moments of SailGP season one!



The fan-centric, inshore racing culminates with a $1 million winner-takes-all match race.

In the second season, rival national teams from Australia, France, Great Britain, Japan, Denmark, Spain and the United States will battle it out in identical supercharged F50 catamarans.

