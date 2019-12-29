197 Entries for 39th Grafham Grand Prix

Three races were successfully completed for each of the handicap fleets at the 39th Grafham Grand Prix.

Overall winners of the Fast handicap fleet were David White and Jon Sweet of the host club in their Formula 18.

Medium handicap winners were Eden Hyland and Mark Harley from Chase SC sailing an Osprey.

And Slow Handicap fleet winners were Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge of the Army Sailing Association in their 2000.

This, the 4th event of the Selden SailJuice Winter Series, was sponsored by the Sailing Chandlery.

Grafham Grand Prix 2019 – Fast Handicap (42 entries)

1st Formula 18 David WHITE and Jon SWEET 1 1 -7 – – 2 pts

2nd Nacra Carbon 20 John TUCKWELL 2 2 -5 – – 4 pts

3rd Formula 18 Paul ALLEN and Mike ALLEN 3 3 -17 – – 6 pts

4th RS800 Robert GULLAN and Mari SHEPHERD -5 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th B14 Mark BARNES (795) and Josh WILCE 6 4 -14 – – 10 pts

6th 29er William PANK and Seb GOTTO 4 7 -10 – – 11 pts

7th 505 Roger MCGRANE and Ben MCGRANE 7 -10 6 – – 13 pts

8th RS400 Michael SIMS and Mark LUNN -14.5 12 1 – – 13 pts

9th Formula 18 Tony STOKES and Jack MASH 8 6 -30 – – 14 pts

10th RS400 Stephen COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL 13 -14 2 – – 15 pts

11th RS700 Pete PURKISS 12 -21 3 – – 15 pts

12th Musto Skiff Tom TAYLOR 9 -13 11 – – 20 pts

13th Nacra 16 Solo Spi Stewart SMITH 11 9 -23 – – 20 pts

14th 505 Ben ILIFFE and Richard NURSE 17 -19 8 – – 25 pts

15th RS800 Fred LORD and Louise GALE 14.5 11 -21 – – 25.5 pts

Grafham Grand Prix 2019 – Medium Handicap (74 entries)

1st Osprey Eden HYLAND and Mark HARTLEY 1 4 -12 – – 5 pts

2nd D-Zero Arran HOLMAN -17 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd RS600 Christopher HASLAM -13 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th RS600 Richard SMITH 6 2 -31.5 – – 8 pts

5th K1 Simon HAWKES -10 7 3 – – 10 pts

6th RS200 Will TAYLOR and Matt TAYLOR 7 -9 4 – – 11 pts

7th Phantom Andy COUCH 2 -10 9 – – 11 pts

8th Merlin Rocket Simon POTTS and TBC 4 -23 8 – – 12 pts

9th Osprey Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE -26 6 7 – – 13 pts

10th Flying 15 Simon KNELLER and Ben LONGSTAFF 9 5 -10 – – 14 pts

11th Osprey Philip MEAKINS and Johnathan OSGOOD -23 8 11 – – 19 pts

12th RS600 Andy PEAKE 3 16.5 -29 – – 19.5 pts

13th RS600 George SMITH -30 14 6 – – 20 pts

14th Flying 15 David PHILPOTT and Pippa CHAPMAN -31 20 1 – – 21 pts

15th Fireball Kevin HOPE and Andy STEWART 8 -24 15 – – 23 pts

Grafham Grand Prix 2019 – Slow Handicap (81 entries)

1st 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE 1 1 -5 – – 2 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE -3 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd GP14 Peter GRAY and Richard PEPPERDINE -8 5 1 – – 6 pts

4th 420 Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS 2 4 -19 – – 6 pts

5th Laser Joe SCURRAH 5 3 -6 – – 8 pts

6th GP14 Hugh DEVEREUX and Ellie DEVEREUX BFD 8 2 – – 10 pts

7th 420 Megan FERGUSON and Rose EDMONDS 7 -26 4 – – 11 pts

8th RS Vareo Luke FISHER 4 -15 8 – – 12 pts

9th Laser Garry KNOTT 9 6 -12 – – 15 pts

10th 420 Tim RUSH and Joey TAYLOR 6 9 -25 – – 15 pts

11th Laser Radial James DEATON 12 -34 11 – – 23 pts

12th Laser Radial Alastair BROWN 14 -24 10 – – 24 pts

13th Laser Phil BEVAN -22 10 16 – – 26 pts

14th Laser Tom BRINDLEY 16 11 -17 – – 27 pts

15th Streaker Neil FIRTH -24 20.5 7 – – 27.5 pts

Full Grafham GP results available here

