197 Entries for 39th Grafham Grand Prix

Three races were successfully completed for each of the handicap fleets at the 39th Grafham Grand Prix.
Overall winners of the Fast handicap fleet were David White and Jon Sweet of the host club in their Formula 18.
Medium handicap winners were Eden Hyland and Mark Harley from Chase SC sailing an Osprey.
And Slow Handicap fleet winners were Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge of the Army Sailing Association in their 2000.
This, the 4th event of the Selden SailJuice Winter Series, was sponsored by the Sailing Chandlery.
Grafham Grand Prix 2019 – Fast Handicap (42 entries)
1st Formula 18 David WHITE and Jon SWEET 1 1 -7 – – 2 pts
2nd Nacra Carbon 20 John TUCKWELL 2 2 -5 – – 4 pts
3rd Formula 18 Paul ALLEN and Mike ALLEN 3 3 -17 – – 6 pts
4th RS800 Robert GULLAN and Mari SHEPHERD -5 5 4 – – 9 pts
5th B14 Mark BARNES (795) and Josh WILCE 6 4 -14 – – 10 pts
6th 29er William PANK and Seb GOTTO 4 7 -10 – – 11 pts
7th 505 Roger MCGRANE and Ben MCGRANE 7 -10 6 – – 13 pts
8th RS400 Michael SIMS and Mark LUNN -14.5 12 1 – – 13 pts
9th Formula 18 Tony STOKES and Jack MASH 8 6 -30 – – 14 pts
10th RS400 Stephen COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL 13 -14 2 – – 15 pts
11th RS700 Pete PURKISS 12 -21 3 – – 15 pts
12th Musto Skiff Tom TAYLOR 9 -13 11 – – 20 pts
13th Nacra 16 Solo Spi Stewart SMITH 11 9 -23 – – 20 pts
14th 505 Ben ILIFFE and Richard NURSE 17 -19 8 – – 25 pts
15th RS800 Fred LORD and Louise GALE 14.5 11 -21 – – 25.5 pts
Grafham Grand Prix 2019 – Medium Handicap (74 entries)
1st Osprey Eden HYLAND and Mark HARTLEY 1 4 -12 – – 5 pts
2nd D-Zero Arran HOLMAN -17 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd RS600 Christopher HASLAM -13 1 5 – – 6 pts
4th RS600 Richard SMITH 6 2 -31.5 – – 8 pts
5th K1 Simon HAWKES -10 7 3 – – 10 pts
6th RS200 Will TAYLOR and Matt TAYLOR 7 -9 4 – – 11 pts
7th Phantom Andy COUCH 2 -10 9 – – 11 pts
8th Merlin Rocket Simon POTTS and TBC 4 -23 8 – – 12 pts
9th Osprey Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE -26 6 7 – – 13 pts
10th Flying 15 Simon KNELLER and Ben LONGSTAFF 9 5 -10 – – 14 pts
11th Osprey Philip MEAKINS and Johnathan OSGOOD -23 8 11 – – 19 pts
12th RS600 Andy PEAKE 3 16.5 -29 – – 19.5 pts
13th RS600 George SMITH -30 14 6 – – 20 pts
14th Flying 15 David PHILPOTT and Pippa CHAPMAN -31 20 1 – – 21 pts
15th Fireball Kevin HOPE and Andy STEWART 8 -24 15 – – 23 pts
Grafham Grand Prix 2019 – Slow Handicap (81 entries)
1st 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE 1 1 -5 – – 2 pts
2nd RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE -3 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd GP14 Peter GRAY and Richard PEPPERDINE -8 5 1 – – 6 pts
4th 420 Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS 2 4 -19 – – 6 pts
5th Laser Joe SCURRAH 5 3 -6 – – 8 pts
6th GP14 Hugh DEVEREUX and Ellie DEVEREUX BFD 8 2 – – 10 pts
7th 420 Megan FERGUSON and Rose EDMONDS 7 -26 4 – – 11 pts
8th RS Vareo Luke FISHER 4 -15 8 – – 12 pts
9th Laser Garry KNOTT 9 6 -12 – – 15 pts
10th 420 Tim RUSH and Joey TAYLOR 6 9 -25 – – 15 pts
11th Laser Radial James DEATON 12 -34 11 – – 23 pts
12th Laser Radial Alastair BROWN 14 -24 10 – – 24 pts
13th Laser Phil BEVAN -22 10 16 – – 26 pts
14th Laser Tom BRINDLEY 16 11 -17 – – 27 pts
15th Streaker Neil FIRTH -24 20.5 7 – – 27.5 pts
Full Grafham GP results available here
