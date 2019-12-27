Softly, Softly for the Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales

Only one race was completed at the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey as the wind switched off early.

The light breeze played to the strength of the massively-canvassed Norfolk Punt sailed by Colin and Oli Murray.

The Invergordon Boating Club pair finished 2 minutes ahead of the Musto Skiff of Josh Moran, and the RS800 of James Penty and Eddie Grayson, in what was for them a 45 minute race.

When handicaps were applied the Norfolk Punt recorded a 1 minute 1 second victory, ahead of the K1 of Simon Hawkes, with third place going to the Devoti D-Zero of Arran Holman.

See Finishing and Handicap results below . . .

Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Brass Monkey leading Handicap time results (97 entries)

1st Norfolk Punt – Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY – – 00:50:30

2nd K1 – Simon HAWKES – – 00:51:31

3rd DEVOTI D-ZERO – Arran Holman – – 00:52:27

4th Solo – Jack HOPKINS – – 00:52:35

5th Hadron H2 – Nick CRAIG – – 00:53:03

6th Laser – George GRAHAM – – 00:53:07

7th RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN – – 00:53:21

8th Musto Skiff – Josh MORAN – – 00:53:29

9th Phantom – Andy COUCH – – 00:53:41

10th D-Zero – Mick GREEN – – 00:54:15

11th Streaker – Phil PRIESTLEY – – 00:54:19

12th RS Aero 7 – Keith ESCRITT – – 00:54:20

13th RS Aero 7 – Ollie KENT – – 00:55:01

14th D-Zero – Andrew SPENCER – – 00:55:02

15th Laser Radial – Oliver BLACKBURN – – 00:55:06

16th Laser – George SUNDERLAND – – 00:55:10

17th Laser – Will SMITH – – 00:55:48

18th GP14 – Neil MARSDEN and Neil MARSDEN – – 00:55:51

19th Laser – Graham MACWHIRTER – – 00:55:56

20th Musto Skiff – Ian ESCRITT – – 00:56:01

21st Laser – Joe QUICK – – 00:56:03

22nd Musto Skiff – Kieran GRAHAM – – 00:56:21

23rd Laser – Gary Knott – – 00:56:27

24th Streaker – Kevin HOLMES – – 00:56:35

25th RS800 – James PENTY and Eddie GRAYSON – – 00:56:44

Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Brass Monkey leading Finishing time results (97 entries)

1st Norfolk Punt – Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY – – 00:43:17 Handicap Pos – 1

2nd Musto Skiff – Josh MORAN – – 00:45:15 Handicap Pos – 8

3rd RS800 – James PENTY and Eddie GRAYSON – – 00:45:20 Handicap Pos – 25

4th 49er – Terry PRESSDEE and Will JONES – – 00:46:26 Handicap Pos – 67

5th Musto Skiff – Ian ESCRITT – – 00:47:23 Handicap Pos – 20

6th Musto Skiff – Kieran GRAHAM – – 00:47:40 Handicap Pos – 22

7th Musto Skiff – Ian TURNBULL – – 00:49:30 Handicap Pos – 34

8th RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN – – 00:50:51 Handicap Pos – 7

9th Musto Skiff – Callum ESCRITT – – 00:50:54 Handicap Pos – 42

10th Musto Skiff – Josh DAWSON – – 00:50:56 Handicap Pos – 43

11th RS800 – Oliver GROVES and Sam WALLER – – 00:52:16 Handicap Pos – 59

12th Phantom – Andy COUCH – – 00:53:47 Handicap Pos – 9

13th RS400 – Alex LEONARD and Ben MURRELL – – 00:54:20 Handicap Pos – 27

14th DEVOTI D-ZERO – Arran Holman – – 00:54:23 Handicap Pos – 3

15th Hadron H2 – Nick CRAIG – – 00:54:51 Handicap Pos – 5

16th K1 – Simon HAWKES – – 00:54:52 Handicap Pos – 2

17th 29er – Tom BURKE and Alfie COGGER – – 00:55:27 Handicap Pos – 49

18th Fireball – Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – – 00:55:35 Handicap Pos – 35

19th RS400 – Richard GREEN and Bradley GREEN – – 00:56:13 Handicap Pos – 36

20th RS400 – Stuart HALMAN and Anna WALSH – – 00:56:25 Handicap Pos – 37

21st D-Zero – Mick GREEN and – – 00:56:35 Handicap Pos – 10

22nd D-Zero – Andrew SPENCER and – – 00:57:24 Handicap Pos – 14

23rd Merlin Rocket – Dave WINDER and Ben RAYNER – – 00:57:51 Handicap Pos – 41

24th Fireball – John TURLEY and Peter SLINGSBY – – 00:57:52 Handicap Pos – 50

25th 470 – Sarah JARMAN and Nick DEVEREUX – – 00:58:03 Handicap Pos – 39

Full results available here