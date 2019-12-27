Rolex Sydney Hobart – Into the Second Night

With 200 nm to run the Rolex Sydney Hobart race enters the second night with Comanche, the race record holder, back in the lead.

Comanche holds a 7 nm lead from InfoTrack, with Black Jack and SHK Scallywag 100 another 7 nm back as they begin their crossing of Bass Strait.

Meanwhile on the overall handicap standings, Frederic Puzin’s Daguet, France, has taken back the lead.

More changes were expected as the next wind transition is to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted that a north to north-easterly wind of 10 to 20 knots down the south coast would become a 30 to 40 knot north-easterly.

Best placed European Boats, Friday at 09:00 hrs UK time:

3rd Black Jack of Peter Harburg, Monaco

9th Maserati of Jim Cooney, Poland

16th Maverick 49 of Quentin Stewart, Guernsey

21st Stay Calm Hungary, Aron Ormandlaki, Hungary

24th Daguet of Frederic Puzin, France

105th HYC Breakthrough of Darren Wright, Ireland at 191 nm off the leader.

Two boats have retired: