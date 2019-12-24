Mapfre Middle Sea Euromed Regatta – Final Results

Tommaso De Fontes of Italy was declared the overall winner of the 20th edition of the Mapfre Middle Sea Euromed Regatta.
Racing in the Senior Gold Fleet De Fontes had a comfortable advantage over second placed European Optimist Champion Alessandro Cortese, with 11 points separating the two. In third place was Michele Luigi Adorni.
The Silver Fleet Senior podium was made up of Mia Klaboe (NOR), Finian Morris (GBR) and Luke Turvey (IRL).
In the Bronze fleet Giuseppe Gaetano (ITA) won the division followed by Oscar Morgan Harris (GBR) and Marta La Greca (IGZ).
The Laser 4.7 Class saw Swiss Anja Von Allmen winning the overall class title, with second Saul Vassallo (MLT) and third Georg Erik Ristall (EST).
Zachary Zammit (MLT) won the Radial class with Gregory Mifsud (MLT) winning the two final races, thus securing an overall second place on the podium. Third was Matthew Micallef (MLT).
Malta Young Sailors Club will be hosting the 21st Edition of the Euromed Regatta between the 19 and 22 December 2020.
Optimist Senior gold fleet (58 entries)
1st ITA Tommaso De Fontes – – 26 pts
2nd ITA Alessandro Cortese – – 37 pts
3rd ITA Michele Luigi Adorni – – 51 pts
Optimist Senior silver fleet (57 entries)
59th NOR Mia Klæboe – – 134 pts
60th GBR Finian Morris – – 142 pts
61st SUI Sam Nokes – – 154 pts
Optimist Senior bronze fleet (57 entries)
116th ITA Giuseppe Gaetano – – 236 pts
117th GBR Oscar Morgan-Harris – – 240 pts
118th ITA Marta La Greca – – 242 pts
Optimist Beginners fleet (12 entries)
1st RUS Alexander Fastenko – – 15 pts
2nd HKG Felix Mulder – – 26 pts
3rd RUS Veronika Basalkina – – 27 pts
Radial
1st MLT Zachary Zammit – – 12 pts
2nd MLT Gregory Mifsud – – 26 pts
3rd MLT Matthew Micallef – – 27 pts
Laser 4.7
1st SUI Anja Von Allmen – – 14 pts
2nd MLT Saul Vassallo – – 23 pts
3rd EST Georg Erik Ristal – – 28 pts