Final Results of 44th Palamos Christmas Race series

Britain’s Jess Lavery and Alex Hugues finished second in the 470 class at the 44th Palamós Christmas Race series, and James Foster was second in the men’s Radial.

470 Winners were the Austrian pair David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr who finished undefeated in the seven races sailed and were also declared Christmas Race absolute winners, and presented with the Manuel Albalat Trophy.

On the final day the Spanish sailor Fátima Reyes took victory in the Radial women’s fleet, with second Belorussian sailor Tatiana Drozdovskaya. Third overall was Carolina Joao from Portugal.

Swiss sailor Elliot Merceron claimed victory in the Laser standard. The podium places were completed by Italian sailors Giovanni Cocoluto and Marco Gallo, second and third respectively.



In the men’s Radial, Norwegian sailor Theodor Middleton took victory ahead of British sailor James Foster. Third place was for Spain’s Francesc Martínez.

In the 420 class, the winners were Italian sailors Tomasso Cilli and Bruno Mantero with second Spain’s Alberto Morales and Miguel Bethencourt. Third were Italy’s Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centone.

