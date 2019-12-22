Clipper Race – Australian Coast-to-Coast Leg Begins

The fifth race of 15 races that form the complete Clipper Race circumnavigation started from Fremantle SC on Sunday 22 December.

The eight teams slipped lines at 12:00 local time with friends, family and locals lining the breakwater to wave them off on ‘The Whitsundays, Heart of the Great Barrier Reef’ race,

The Clipper Race Office has confirmed that the remaining three teams, delayed during Race 4, will be racing on elapsed time against the rest of the fleet.

Allowing for adequate rest and preparation time, Unicef, Punta del Este and Visit Sanya, China will be departing on the 24 December, exactly 48 hours after the other eight teams, starting from the same line, and racing the exact same course as the rest of the fleet.

This race, expected to take around 20 days, will see the 180 crew members from all over the world celebrate Christmas and New year at sea.

The fleet is expected to arrive at the Whitsundays between 09 and 12 January where the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival awaits.

Related Post:

Collision mars start of Clipper Race Southern Ocean stage

Visit Sanya, China disqualified from Clipper Race