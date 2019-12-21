Paris 2024 iQFOIL windsurfing equipment distribution plans

Intial distribution plans have been announced for iQFOIL Class Windsurfing Equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Starboard, the iQFOIL Class manufacturer is committed to deliver an initial 50 orders supplied by the end of January 2020, and an increase in production of 100 boards per month reaching a monthly capacity of 400 orders from April onwards.

In order to ensure fair and equal distribution of the Equipment during the early stages of production, World Sailing has requested to postpone the delivery of Equipment until the end of February 2020 which will see the following availability of equipment:

150 boards available by end of February

An additional 200 boards by end of March

An additional 300 by end of May

A monthly capacity of 400 thereafter.

To ensure Equipment is distributed as widely as possible and to all Member National Authorities, World Sailing will be monitoring and overviewing the distribution plans during the first six months of 2020.

The allocation will aim to distribute Equipment equally among interested MNAs and priority will be given to orders placed by, or endorsed by, MNAs that provided competitors for the 2019 RS:X World Championships and the Olympic Qualification Events.

Interested buyers are requested to submit orders and a letter of endorsement from their Member National Authority to [email protected] and [email protected].

Click here for the equipment product guide for MNAs

