Some Christmas Reading – Tokyo 2020 Notice of Race

The Notice of Race for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition has been released.

As a reminder . . . The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition will take place at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Enoshima, Japan and will feature 350 athletes competing across ten events.

Racing is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 6 August 2020 and the competition format for all events is fleet racing.

Japan is eight hours ahead of the UK and racing is scheduled to start on Sunday 26 July at 12:00 hrs (Sun 26 July at 04:00 UK), although the warning signal may be made earlier on subsequent days.

The UK TV schedule is not known at this time.

If you are thinking of making a last minute push for entry, the Team GB Laser and Nacra 17 spots are still open!

