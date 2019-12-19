Scott puts pressure on Junior at Finn Gold Cup

Giles Scott of Britain moves into second place behind Josh Junior of New Zealand.

When racing resumed at the Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne, on Thursday, Scott (10, 4, 1) closed to within seven points of Junior (2, 2, 5) who maintained an all single figure scoreline.

Britain’s Ed Wright (1, 14, 20) started the day with a win in race 5 and improved his overall position, finishing the day in 13th overall.

Defending world champion Zsombor Berecz (5, 1, 3) of Hungary added a second race win to his scoreline in the second race and moves into third overall, five points adrift of Scott.



Scott finished his day with a win ahead of Andy Maloney of Australia, with Berecz taking third, but tied on points overall with Nicholas Heiner (7, 6, 6) of Holland.

Maloney drops to fifth overall a further point back, but with a 20 point gap to the chasing pack leader Nenad Bugarin of Croatia.

Following a cool change overnight, temperatures had dropped down from 40C to 22C and with winds picking up considerably from Wednesday’s dead calm to a pretty stable breeze of 13-17 knots.

Fleet racing continues with three more races on Friday, the medal race is Saturday.

Finn Gold Cup – Leading results after 7 races (60 entries)

1st NZL24 Josh JUNIOR 2 2 5 – – 16 pts

2nd GBR41 Giles SCOTT 10 4 1 – – 29 pts

3rd HUN40 Zsombor BERECZ 5 1 3 – – 34 pts

4th NED89 Nicholas HEINER 7 6 6 – – 34 pts

5th NZL61 Andy MALONEY 8 17 2 – – 35 pts

6th CRO10 Nenad BUGARIN 14 -20 15 – – 55 pts

7th ESP26 Joan CARDONA MÉNDEZ 13 5 7 – – 61 pts

8th CAN18 Tom RAMSHAW 9 12 13 – – 61 pts

9th AUS1 Jake LILLEY 6 8 8 – – 63 pts

10th SUI1 Nils THEUNINCK 12 -25 4 – – 65 pts

11th ESP7 Alejandro MUSCAT -61 24 9 – – 68 pts

12th FRA112 Jonathan LOBERT 3 3 16 – – 77 pts

13th GBR11 Ed WRIGHT 1 14 20 – – 89 pts

14th SWE33 Max SALMINEN 15 9 18 – – 89 pts

15th CRO369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 21 21 29 – – 90 pts

16th TUR21 Alican KAYNAR 4 -61 12 – – 94 pts

17th CZE5 Ondrej TEPLY 23 18 23 – – 98 pts

18th FRA17 Fabian PIC 27 26 10 – – 99 pts

19th USA91 Luke MULLER 19 23 26 – – 108 pts

20th GRE77 Ioannis MITAKIS 20 7 14 – – 112 pts

21st SWE11 Johannes PETTERSSON -32 28 30 – – 113 pts

22nd FIN8 Oskari MUHONEN 18 19 24 – – 114 pts

23rd CRO1 Josip OLUJIC 16 11 11 – – 114 pts

24th AUS261 Oliver TWEDDELL 24 15 -35 – – 117 pts

25th GER25 Max KOHLHOFF 25 10 -28 – – 119 pts

26th GBR71 Henry WETHERELL 17 29 19 – – 122 pts

Full results available here