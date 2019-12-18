World Sailing issues Request For Information for Olympic keelboat

The Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition will, for the first time ever, feature a Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore Event.

To assess what options currently exist in the market World Sailing has issued a Request For Information (RFI) from Manufacturers, MNAs and Class Associations.

A 2024 Offshore Equipment Working Party will then use that information to form the criteria for selecting the Equipment for Event at Paris 2024.

Whilst it is envisaged to be a non-foiling, non-canting keel production boat, Offshore Special Regulations Category 2, between 8 and 11m, proposals close to these criteria are also welcome with detailed explanations and justifications.

Manufacturers are requested to provide information such as technical data including any handicap certificates, statements of suitability for double handed sailing, sailor endorsements and existing fleet sizes.

In the best interests of the sport, and to promote access to the Equipment, information provided will not be confidential and will be available publicly.

Click here for the RFI document (pdf)

