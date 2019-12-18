Team New Zealand does a Whoopsie

Emirates Team New Zealand have capsized their new America’s Cup boat, Te Aihe.

The ETNZ Facebook page reported that the defender described the little whoopsie as “part of the learning”.

ETNZ capsized their first AC75, Te Aihe, on Thursday during a training run.

The whoopsie took place on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour where they were testing Te Aihe after a prolonged period of rework in the boatshed.

It believed to be the first capsize of one of the new America’s Cup, 75ft foiling monohulls, or at least the first admitted capsize.

The AC75 are required to be designed to prevent them going total upside down when they capsize.

Everyone was reported to be safe.

