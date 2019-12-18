Moth World Championship – All Aussie Podium

Tom Slingsby did not need to race the final day of the Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds, the title already secure.
After two final races, the first won by Scott Babbage of Australia and the second by Francesco Bruni of Italy, the final podium places were settled.
In second overall was Kyle Langford and in third place Tom Burton, completing an all Australian podium.
2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Final Leading scores after 15 races (118 entries)
1st AUS Tom Slingsby [62.0S] [62.0S] – – 14 pts
2nd AUS Kyle Langford 2 [62.0S] – – 28 pts
3rd AUS Tom Burton 3 [14.0] – – 34 pts
4th AUS Scott Babbage 5 1 – – 47 pts
5th ITA Francesco Bruni 1 2 – – 52 pts
6th USA Brad Funk 7 3 – – 72 pts
7th GBR Robert Greenhalgh [26.0] 5 – – 75 pts
8th AUS Matthew Chew [29.0] [16.0] – – 76 pts
9th AUS Thomas Johnson 4 8 – – 104 pts
10th AUS Josh Mcknight 11 11 – – 107.3 pts
Other GBR:
22nd Alex Adams
26th Matthew Jerwood
35th Jim Mcmillan
39th Kyle Stoneham
59th Chris Graham
62nd James Phare
72 Andrew Jeffries
77th Brad Gibson
93rd Adrian Coatsworth
96th David Smithwhite
112th Eddie Gatehouse