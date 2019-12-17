Slingsby is Moth World Champion

Tom Slingsby wrapped up the International Moth World Championship with a day to spare in Perth, Australia.
Four more race wins on the second day of gold fleet racing took his race win total to 12 from 13 races to date.
Kyle Langford holds onto second place, with Tom Burton in third place completing an all Aussie podium with one day of racing remaining.
Scott Babbage moves into fourth, eight point ahead of Francesco Bruni of Italy, with Matt Chew in sxth place.
Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh holds onto seventh place ahead of Brad Funk of the USA.
2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Leading scores after 13 races (118 entries)
1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 1 – – 11 pts
2nd AUS Kyle Langford 3 2 2 [6.0] – – 22 pts
3rd AUS Tom Burton 2 3 5 2 – – 25 pts
4th AUS Scott Babbage 4 6 4 4 – – 41 pts
5th ITA Francesco Bruni [10.0] 9 [10.0] 5 – – 49 pts
6th AUS Matthew Chew 6 10 [12.0] 6.0N – – 57 pts
7th GBR Robert Greenhalgh [50.0] 7 3 7 – – 59 pts
8th USA Brad Funk 7 5 9 8 – – 62 pts
9th AUS Thomas Johnson 13 [17.0] 14 15 – – 92 pts
10th AUS Dean Souter 9 12 8 10 – – 92 pts
11th NZL Graeme Sutherland 8 4 7 [46.0] – – 94 pts
12th AUS Steven Thomas 5 8 11 19 – – 99 pts
13th AUS Will Boulden 14 11 [19.0] 11 – – 110 pts
14th AUS Joe Turner 17 19 6 14 – – 115 pts
15th AUS Les Thorpe 12 21 22 13 – – 133 pts
16th AUS Josh Mcknight 62.0F [62.0S] [62.0R] 9 – – 144 pts
17th AUS Harold Mighell 11 14 [62.0F] 52 – – 159 pts
18th FRA Benoit Marie 23 13 17 20 – – 166 pts
19th ITA Gian Ferrighi 15 16 13 12 – – 183 pts
20th NZL Sam Meech 62.0F 62.0F [62.0F] [62.0S] – – 191 pts
21st GBR Alex Adams 27 [31.0] [36.0] 25 – – 194 pts
22nd NZL Stuart Goodes 28 23 [32.0] [28.0] – – 196 pts
23rd AUS Andrew Mcdougall 32 15 20 [42.0] – – 203 pts
24th AUS Thomas Trotman 21 20 23 30.0N – – 210 pts
25th AUS Reece Tailby 18 22 [34.0] 22 – – 214 pts