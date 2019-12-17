Slingsby is Moth World Champion

Tom Slingsby wrapped up the International Moth World Championship with a day to spare in Perth, Australia.

Four more race wins on the second day of gold fleet racing took his race win total to 12 from 13 races to date.

Kyle Langford holds onto second place, with Tom Burton in third place completing an all Aussie podium with one day of racing remaining.



Scott Babbage moves into fourth, eight point ahead of Francesco Bruni of Italy, with Matt Chew in sxth place.

Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh holds onto seventh place ahead of Brad Funk of the USA.

2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Leading scores after 13 races (118 entries)

1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd AUS Kyle Langford 3 2 2 [6.0] – – 22 pts

3rd AUS Tom Burton 2 3 5 2 – – 25 pts

4th AUS Scott Babbage 4 6 4 4 – – 41 pts

5th ITA Francesco Bruni [10.0] 9 [10.0] 5 – – 49 pts

6th AUS Matthew Chew 6 10 [12.0] 6.0N – – 57 pts

7th GBR Robert Greenhalgh [50.0] 7 3 7 – – 59 pts

8th USA Brad Funk 7 5 9 8 – – 62 pts

9th AUS Thomas Johnson 13 [17.0] 14 15 – – 92 pts

10th AUS Dean Souter 9 12 8 10 – – 92 pts

11th NZL Graeme Sutherland 8 4 7 [46.0] – – 94 pts

12th AUS Steven Thomas 5 8 11 19 – – 99 pts

13th AUS Will Boulden 14 11 [19.0] 11 – – 110 pts

14th AUS Joe Turner 17 19 6 14 – – 115 pts

15th AUS Les Thorpe 12 21 22 13 – – 133 pts

16th AUS Josh Mcknight 62.0F [62.0S] [62.0R] 9 – – 144 pts

17th AUS Harold Mighell 11 14 [62.0F] 52 – – 159 pts

18th FRA Benoit Marie 23 13 17 20 – – 166 pts

19th ITA Gian Ferrighi 15 16 13 12 – – 183 pts

20th NZL Sam Meech 62.0F 62.0F [62.0F] [62.0S] – – 191 pts

21st GBR Alex Adams 27 [31.0] [36.0] 25 – – 194 pts

22nd NZL Stuart Goodes 28 23 [32.0] [28.0] – – 196 pts

23rd AUS Andrew Mcdougall 32 15 20 [42.0] – – 203 pts

24th AUS Thomas Trotman 21 20 23 30.0N – – 210 pts

25th AUS Reece Tailby 18 22 [34.0] 22 – – 214 pts

