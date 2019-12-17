America’s Cup World Series comes to Portsmouth

America’s Cup teams are to race in the Emirates America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event in Portsmouth, as part of the competition to win the oldest sporting trophy in the world.

As Official Presenting Partner of the ACWS Portsmouth, Emirates has helped secure the event during which world-class America’s Cup sailors will return to the Solent the preliminary regatta from 4 to 7 June 2020.

The 2020 ACWS will see all 36th America’s Cup participating teams race their foiling AC75 America’s Cup class yachts.

The first ACWS event will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia from April 23 to 26 2020, the second in Portsmouth, then concluding in Auckland as part of the Christmas Race from December 17-20.

The ACWS is then followed by the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series which will determine which foreign yacht club will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match presented by Prada from 6 to 21 March 2021 in Auckland.

Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper, Ineos Team UK commented:

“We are really looking forward to competing in front of our home crowd again. The 2015 and 2016 America’s Cup World Series events in Portsmouth saw an estimated 250,000 fans line the Southsea waterfront.”

“It’s so great that Portsmouth has been chosen as only one of two locations outside of New Zealand where people can watch the AC75 foiling monohulls in action. We are confident the racing will deliver a true spectacle.”

AC36 Defender:

• Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL)

AC36 Challengers:

• Luna Rossa (ITA) – Challenger of Record

• American Magic (USA)

• INEOS Team UK (GBR)

• Stars + Stripes Team USA (USA)

