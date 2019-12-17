49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 Junior Europeans – Day 2

Racing took place in testing conditions on day 2 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Leading the 49er series after four races are Britain’s James Grummett and Dan Budden, tied on 9 points with Tomas and Mads Mathisen of Norway.

In third place are Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

In the 49erFX Inga-Marie Hofmann and Alisa Englemann of Germany are tied for the lead with Willemijn Offerman and Elise De Ruijter of Holland.

The clear leader of the Nacra 17 series are Cas Van Dongen and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland, with in second place Flora Virag and David Molnar of Hungary.

Britain’s James Eales and Chloe Collenette are in fifth place.

49er – Leading positions after 4 races (30 entries)

1st GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 1 1 7 -19 – – 9 pts

2nd NOR 888 Tomas MATHISEN and Mads MATHISEN 6 2 1 -14 – – 9 pts

3rd AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 12 3 2 -15 – – 17 pts

4th POL 4 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH DNC 4 10 4 – – 18 pts

5th NED 491 Daniel BRAMERVAER and Rasmus ROSENGREN 5 -11 11 3 – – 19 pts

6th POR 5 Tomás BARRETO and João PRIETO -15 10 3 6 – – 19 pts

7th URU 117 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 7 5 -14 7 – – 19 pts

8th SUI 133 Max HAENSSLER and Joshua RICHNER 2 16 -22 2 – – 20 pts

9th GER 113 Ben HEINRICH and Paul Hennes ARP 3 -18 5 12 – – 20 pts

10th GBR 118 Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN -9 8 4 9 – – 21 pts

Nacra 17 – Leading positions after 4 races (6 entries)

1st NED 11 Cas VAN DONGEN and Bjarne BOUWER 3 7 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts

2nd HUN 218 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR 7 10 -3 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd NED 1 Dewi COUVERT and Robin BECKER 7 12 2 3 2 -5 – – 7 pts

4th CRO 477 Igor MARENIC and Anđela DE MICHELI VITTURI 9 14 -5 4 4 1 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 355 James EALES and Chloe COLLENETTE 12 19 4 DNF 5 3 – – 12 pts

6th AUT 3 Daniel MULLEY and Barbara NEMEC 17 23 -6 5 6 6 – – 17 pts

49erFX – Leading positions after 4 races (15 entries)

1st GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Alisa ENGELMANN 1 3 -7 2 – – 6 pts

2nd NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise DE RUIJTER 3 1 2 -6 – – 6 pts

3rd GER 212 Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE 2 -7 1 5 – – 8 pts

4th RUS 228 Zoya NOVIKOVA and Diana SABIROVA 5 2 3 -11 – – 10 pts

5th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 6 -9 5 3 – – 14 pts

6th FRA 351 Roxane DUBOIS and Shana WITTOCK 4 4 12 -13 – – 20 pts

