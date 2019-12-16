Tom Slingsby sailing away with Moth Worlds

No drama for Tom Slingsby as he wrapped up three more race wins on the first day of gold fleet racing at the International Moth Worlds in Perth, Australia.

Kyle Langford takes back second place, with Tom Burton now in third after a total of nine races completed.

No change for 4th to 6th place, with Francesco Bruni of Italy keeping fourth, Scott Babbage fifth and Matt Chew in sxth place.

Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh moves in to seventh ahead of Brad Funk of the USA.

Thomas Johnson is now ninth and the first Kiwi is Sam Meech in tenth place.

2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Leading scores after 9 races (118 entries)

1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS Kyle Langford 2 3 2 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS Tom Burton 6 [8.0] 3 – – 19 pts

4th ITA Francesco Bruni 5 [9.0] 5 – – 26 pts

5th AUS Scott Babbage [7.0] 6 4 – – 29 pts

6th AUS Matthew Chew [10.0] 5 8 – – 35 pts

7th GBR Robert Greenhalgh 4 7 [11.0] – – 42 pts

8th USA Brad Funk 11 10 [12.0] – – 44 pts

9th AUS Thomas Johnson [24.0] 2 7 – – 50 pts

10th NZL Sam Meech 3 11 6 – – 54 pts

11th AUS Josh Mcknight 9 12 9 – – 59 pts

12th AUS Dean Souter 8 13 [17.0] – – 66 pts

13th AUS Will Boulden 12 [14.0] 13 – – 74 pts

14th AUS Steven Thomas [35.0] 4 10 – – 75 pts

15th NZL Graeme Sutherland 16 [62.0R] 19 – – 75 pts

16th AUS Harold Mighell 17 15 [62.0F] – – 82 pts

17th AUS Joe Turner 13 [31.0] 21 – – 86 pts

18th AUS Les Thorpe 14 35 14 – – 100 pts

19th GBR Alex Adams [26.0] 18 25 – – 116 pts

20th FRA Benoit Marie 18 17 27 – – 120 pts

21st NZL Stuart Goodes 22 [23.0] 16 – – 122 pts

22nd USA Rome Kirby [55.0] 16 30 – – 136 pts

23rd AUS Andrew Mcdougall 20 20 15 – – 136 pts

24th AUS Keagan York 19 26 35 – – 146 pts

25th AUS Thomas Trotman [39.0] 21 31 – – 147 pts

26th GBR Dan Ward 32 24 28 – – 149 pts

27th AUS Reece Tailby 23 [45.0] 29 – – 152 pts

28th IRL Dave Kenefick [43.0] 28 24 – – 153 pts

29th AUS Max Godfroy [33.0] 27 22 – – 160 pts

30th GBR Jim Mcmillan 27 37 34 – – 164 pts

Full results available here