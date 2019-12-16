Tom Slingsby sailing away with Moth Worlds

No drama for Tom Slingsby as he wrapped up three more race wins on the first day of gold fleet racing at the International Moth Worlds in Perth, Australia.
Kyle Langford takes back second place, with Tom Burton now in third after a total of nine races completed.
No change for 4th to 6th place, with Francesco Bruni of Italy keeping fourth, Scott Babbage fifth and Matt Chew in sxth place.
Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh moves in to seventh ahead of Brad Funk of the USA.
Thomas Johnson is now ninth and the first Kiwi is Sam Meech in tenth place.
2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Leading scores after 9 races (118 entries)
1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd AUS Kyle Langford 2 3 2 – – 15 pts
3rd AUS Tom Burton 6 [8.0] 3 – – 19 pts
4th ITA Francesco Bruni 5 [9.0] 5 – – 26 pts
5th AUS Scott Babbage [7.0] 6 4 – – 29 pts
6th AUS Matthew Chew [10.0] 5 8 – – 35 pts
7th GBR Robert Greenhalgh 4 7 [11.0] – – 42 pts
8th USA Brad Funk 11 10 [12.0] – – 44 pts
9th AUS Thomas Johnson [24.0] 2 7 – – 50 pts
10th NZL Sam Meech 3 11 6 – – 54 pts
11th AUS Josh Mcknight 9 12 9 – – 59 pts
12th AUS Dean Souter 8 13 [17.0] – – 66 pts
13th AUS Will Boulden 12 [14.0] 13 – – 74 pts
14th AUS Steven Thomas [35.0] 4 10 – – 75 pts
15th NZL Graeme Sutherland 16 [62.0R] 19 – – 75 pts
16th AUS Harold Mighell 17 15 [62.0F] – – 82 pts
17th AUS Joe Turner 13 [31.0] 21 – – 86 pts
18th AUS Les Thorpe 14 35 14 – – 100 pts
19th GBR Alex Adams [26.0] 18 25 – – 116 pts
20th FRA Benoit Marie 18 17 27 – – 120 pts
21st NZL Stuart Goodes 22 [23.0] 16 – – 122 pts
22nd USA Rome Kirby [55.0] 16 30 – – 136 pts
23rd AUS Andrew Mcdougall 20 20 15 – – 136 pts
24th AUS Keagan York 19 26 35 – – 146 pts
25th AUS Thomas Trotman [39.0] 21 31 – – 147 pts
26th GBR Dan Ward 32 24 28 – – 149 pts
27th AUS Reece Tailby 23 [45.0] 29 – – 152 pts
28th IRL Dave Kenefick [43.0] 28 24 – – 153 pts
29th AUS Max Godfroy [33.0] 27 22 – – 160 pts
30th GBR Jim Mcmillan 27 37 34 – – 164 pts