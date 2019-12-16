Latest World Sailing Rankings – December 2019

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface take No.1 in the Nacra 17 rankings as rivals for the Team GB Olympic slot, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, drop from second place to fourth.

In the latest World Sailing Rankings, British Sailing Team members now claim top ranking in three Olympic classes.

In the December World Sailing fleet racing rankings, only the recent the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 worlds had a major impact on the top ranking positions.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470, and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the men’s 49er retain their No. 1 positions, with Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell climbing 11 places to 6th ranking in the 49er.

In the men’s Laser, also with Team GB Olympic selection still to be decided, no movement for Elliot Hanson at 8th, Lorenzo Chiavarini 16th, Michael Beckett 19th and Nick Thompson at 21st.

Top British ranking positions at 11 December 2019:

470 (women) – 1st Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

470 (men) – 15th Luke Patience and Chris Grube

Nacra 17 (mixed) – 1st Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface, 4th John Gimson and Anna Burnet (-2)

49er (men) – 1st James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, 6th Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (+11)

49erFX (women) – 7th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (+4), 20th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (-5)

Laser (men) – 8th Elliot Hanson, 16th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, 19th Michael Beckett, 21st Nick Thompson

Radial (women) – 2nd Alison Young, 16th Georgina Povall, 23rd Hannah Snellgrove

Finn (men) – 25th Edward Wright (+1), 31st Henry Wetherell (-9), 32nd Giles Scott

RS:X (men) – 9th Tom Squires, 23rd Andy Brown, 29th Kieran Holmes Martin

RS:X (women) – 7th Emma Wilson, 16th Bryony Shaw (-1), 17th Saskia Sills.

Top World ranking positions at 11 December 2019:

470 Men – AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan

470 Women – GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

49er Men – GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women – BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Laser Men – AUS Tom Burton

Radial Women – DEN Anne-Marie Rindom

Finn Men – BRA Jorge Zarif

Nacra 17 Mixed – GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface

RS:X Men – FRA Louis Giard

RS:X Women – CHN Yunxiu Lu

