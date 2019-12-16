Finn Gold Cup bow number warning issued

The Finn Gold Cup Practice/Invitation race was won by Jesse Kylänpää from Finland.

After the race, Principal Race Officer, Mark Taylor, issued a Notice to Competitors warning them that certain competitors had not applied their bow numbers correctly, putting the numbers towards the stern of the boat as opposed to towards the bow.

Any sailor who has not applied their bow number correctly would be subject to Discretionary Penalty which may be applied from Race 1 onwards.

The first race takes place Monday 16 December, so there will be some burning of the midnight oil to get the stickers applied correctly.

2019 Gold Cup Practice Race

1st FIN99 KYLÄNPÄÄ, Jesse

2nd AUS61 JACKSON, Mark

3rd AUS302 WALLACE, Peter

4th AUS296 BEVIS, James

5th AUS CLARK, Greg

6th AUS9 SHALLVEY, John

