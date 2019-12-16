49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 Junior European Championship

It’s official the Junior 49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 European Championship is open!

But, no racing on Monday due to the strong wind conditions.

49er – First possible warning signal Tuesday at 10:00h

49erFX and Nacra17 – First possible warning signal Tuesday at 12:30h

49er GBR Competitors:

GBR – 118 Nick Robins and Sam Batten

GBR – 177 Huw Edwards and Rowan Edwards

GBR – 234 James Grummett and Daniel Budden

49erFX GBR Competitors:

GBR – 379 Hannah Bristow and Alice Masterman

Nacra 17 GBR Competitors:

GBR – 355 James Eales and Chloe Collenette