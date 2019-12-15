Winning Group wrap up NSW Championship early

The Winning Group – John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Lachlan Gilmore – wrapped up the 18ft Skiff NSW Championship on Sydney Harbour with one race still to be sailed.

Winning Group finished second behind race 4 winner Smeg of Micah Lane, Ricky Bridge and Peter Mackie on Sunday. With one more race to be sailed (12 Jan) Winning Group cannot caught.

Smeg led at every mark to finish just 7 seconds ahead of Winning Group with Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Rhys Mara third, 22 seconds behind Winning Group.

The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines of Aron Everett was fourth, fifth was Shaw and Partners Financial Services (James Dorron), sixth Noakesailing (Sean Langman), seventh Noakes Blue (Rory Hunter), eighth The Kitchen Maker-Caesarstone (Jordan Girdis) and ninth Birkenhead Point Marina (Tom Anderson).

The Australian 18 Footer League’s racing now go into recess for the Christmas-New Year period. Racing will resume on Sunday, 12 January when the club will stage Race 5 (final) of the NSW Championship.

18ft Skiff NSW Championship – Overall Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st Winning Group – – 3 pts

2nd Shaw and Partners Financial Services – – 9 pts

3rd Oak Double Bay-4 Pines – – 10 pts

4th Smeg – – 12 pts

5th Appliancesonline.com.au – – 12pts

6th Tech2 – – 17pts

Full results available here