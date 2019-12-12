Portugal Grand Prix – British team sailors take lead in three events

Day 3 of the Portugal Grand Prix, in Vilamoura, and Britain’s Hannah Mills and Elidh McIntyre take over the lead in the women’s 470.

Mills and McIntyre join Nick Thompson (Laser) and Emma Wilson (RS:X) at the top of their respective leaderboards.

Mills and McIntyre’s 2, 3, 2 scoreline takes them into a 3 point lead ahead of Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (1,1,7,7) of Japan, but back to back wins for the French pair, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz, brings them into contention in fourth place, two points behind Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.

Thompson (15,3,2) leads from Mike Beckett (10,2,1) with Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (6,1,5) of France now in third place. Lorenzo Chiavarini (21,10,DNC) had a tough day to drop to tenth and Elliot Hanson did not race.

Brazil’s five time Olympic medalist, Robert Scheidt (see above), is back in the Laser and struggling to find his form, but a better day takes him to seventh overall.

In the women’s RS:X Emma Wilson (3,4,2) leads ahead of Charline Pican (1,2,4) with Israel’s Katy Spychakov (2,3,5) in third.

Tom Squires retains his third place in the men’s RS:X, trading a DNC for a race win. Louis Giard (1,1,2) of France takes over the lead from Piotr Myska (2,8,3) of Poland.

In the women’s Radial, Magdalena Kwasna (7,2,7) of Poland leads by 9 points from Agata Barwinska (8,1,8) while Ireland’s Annalise Murphy picked-up her first race win to move to fifth overall. Best placed GBR is Daisy Collridge in 16th place.

In the men’s 470 Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazona (4,6,9) of Japan lead from Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion (2,2,13) of France. Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro of Italy slipping to third.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (DNC,8,1) move up to sixth place.

In the Open Foil Przemek Miarcznski of Poland keeps his lead with another race win. Finn Hawkins (7) is in seventh place.

Full results available here