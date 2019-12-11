Slingsby opens Moth Worlds campaign with the Aussie Title

The Australian SailGP boys had a solid start to the Moth Worlds in Perth with Tom Slingsby taking the Australian Championship/Worlds warm-up event.

Scott Babbage finished second, tied on 9 points with Slingsby, and Kyle Langford completed the podium with 13 points.

Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh picked-up a couple of race wins to finish fifth, 3 points behind fourth placed Matthew Chew.

From there it was all Aussie until Brad Funk of the USA took 11th place.



The racing on the final day was brought forward to beat the heat and it will be interesting to see if that is continued for the Worlds.

December 12 a rest day at the Mounts Bay Sailing Club before the Chandler Maclod Moth Worlds cranks up on December 13.

International Moth – Australian Nationals 2019 – Final Leading positions (121 entries)

1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 3 [62.0F] 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS Scott Babbage 1 2 1 1 1 3 [3.0] – – 9 pts

3rd AUS Kyle Langford 2 [9.0] 4 2 2 1 2 – – 13 pts

4th AUS Matthew Chew 3 [16.0] 3 2 1 4 1 – – 14 pts

5th GBR Robert Greenhalgh 5 3 4 1 3 1 [5.0] – – 17 pts

6th AUS Tom Burton 4 1 2 3 5 2 [6.0] – – 17 pts

7th AUS Will Boulden 2 9 [42.0] 4 4 3 4 – – 26 pts

8th AUS Thomas Johnson 5 2 6 [9.0] 7 5 8 – – 33 pts

9th AUS Dean Souter 3 6 6 8 6 [8.0] 4 – – 33 pts

10th AUS Steven Thomas 6 5 [62.0U] 6 3 10 9.0N – – 39 pts

11th USA Brad Funk 4 4 7 [62.0F] 14 4 8.0N – – 41 pts

12th AUS Max Godfroy 10 10 5 4 13 6 [13.0] – – 48 pts

13th AUS Nick Deussen 13 10 11 5 4 7 [23.0] – – 50 pts

14th GBR Alex Adams 10.0N 7 12.0N 8 [13.0] 9 8 – – 54 pts

15th AUS Les Thorpe 11 5 10 10 8 16 [18.0] – – 60 pts

16th AUS Reece Tailby 16 8 [36.0] 9 12 8 15 – – 68 pts

17th AUS Lloyd Edmunds 14 8 13 [14.0] 11 12 10 – – 68 pts

18th USA Rome Kirby 14 7 7 28 8 5 [61.0U] – – 69 pts

19th GBR Jim Mcmillan 7 11 11.0N 16 11 [17.0] 13.0N – – 69 pts

20th NZL Graeme Sutherland 9 4 [61.0F] 7 5 39 7 – – 71 pts

