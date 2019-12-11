Slingsby opens Moth Worlds campaign with the Aussie Title

The Australian SailGP boys had a solid start to the Moth Worlds in Perth with Tom Slingsby taking the Australian Championship/Worlds warm-up event.
Scott Babbage finished second, tied on 9 points with Slingsby, and Kyle Langford completed the podium with 13 points.
Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh picked-up a couple of race wins to finish fifth, 3 points behind fourth placed Matthew Chew.
From there it was all Aussie until Brad Funk of the USA took 11th place.
The racing on the final day was brought forward to beat the heat and it will be interesting to see if that is continued for the Worlds.
December 12 a rest day at the Mounts Bay Sailing Club before the Chandler Maclod Moth Worlds cranks up on December 13.
International Moth – Australian Nationals 2019 – Final Leading positions (121 entries)
1st AUS Tom Slingsby 1 1 1 3 [62.0F] 2 1 – – 9 pts
2nd AUS Scott Babbage 1 2 1 1 1 3 [3.0] – – 9 pts
3rd AUS Kyle Langford 2 [9.0] 4 2 2 1 2 – – 13 pts
4th AUS Matthew Chew 3 [16.0] 3 2 1 4 1 – – 14 pts
5th GBR Robert Greenhalgh 5 3 4 1 3 1 [5.0] – – 17 pts
6th AUS Tom Burton 4 1 2 3 5 2 [6.0] – – 17 pts
7th AUS Will Boulden 2 9 [42.0] 4 4 3 4 – – 26 pts
8th AUS Thomas Johnson 5 2 6 [9.0] 7 5 8 – – 33 pts
9th AUS Dean Souter 3 6 6 8 6 [8.0] 4 – – 33 pts
10th AUS Steven Thomas 6 5 [62.0U] 6 3 10 9.0N – – 39 pts
11th USA Brad Funk 4 4 7 [62.0F] 14 4 8.0N – – 41 pts
12th AUS Max Godfroy 10 10 5 4 13 6 [13.0] – – 48 pts
13th AUS Nick Deussen 13 10 11 5 4 7 [23.0] – – 50 pts
14th GBR Alex Adams 10.0N 7 12.0N 8 [13.0] 9 8 – – 54 pts
15th AUS Les Thorpe 11 5 10 10 8 16 [18.0] – – 60 pts
16th AUS Reece Tailby 16 8 [36.0] 9 12 8 15 – – 68 pts
17th AUS Lloyd Edmunds 14 8 13 [14.0] 11 12 10 – – 68 pts
18th USA Rome Kirby 14 7 7 28 8 5 [61.0U] – – 69 pts
19th GBR Jim Mcmillan 7 11 11.0N 16 11 [17.0] 13.0N – – 69 pts
20th NZL Graeme Sutherland 9 4 [61.0F] 7 5 39 7 – – 71 pts