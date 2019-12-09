Qingdao win Race 4 of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

Qingdao clinched a narrow victory in Race 4 of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, The Marlow Southern Ocean Sleigh Ride.

After a three-week game of cat and mouse across the Southern Ocean, between the two leading Clipper Race teams, it was Qingdao, under Skipper Chris Brooks, which clinched a narrow victory.

The team, flying the flag for China’s sailing city, pipped closest rival Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam to the finish line in Fremantle, Australia, crossing the finish line at 18:41:35 UTC on 7 December.

In the final days of their race, the frontrunners Qingdao and Ha Long Bay Viet Nam, hunkered down to play their last strategic moves around incoming weather systems.

Crossing the finish line just a little over an hour behind Qingdao, Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam claimed a well-earnt second place on the Race 4 podium, crossing the line at 19:54:07 UTC.

The race for the final podium spot went to Imagine your Korea which, under the lead of Clipper Race Skipper Dan Smith, enjoyed its first podium result of the 40,000 mile circumnavigation so far.

Talking of Race 4: The Marlow Southern Ocean Sleigh Ride, Skipper Chris Brooks said: “It’s been an epic journey. Above anything else the weather has been challenging, just keeping positive when there is nothing but rain and grey skies. But it’s been amazing, so brilliant to come in first.”