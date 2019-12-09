Phil Sharp’s Around Isle of Wight record officially confirmed

The World Sailing Speed Record Council have officially confirmed a new record for 40ft single-handed Around the Isle of Wight.

Phil Sharp broke the single-handed monohull world speed record for the Around Isle of Wight on Sunday 1 December.

Sharp was aboard his newly electrified zero emissions vessel, OceansLab.

Additionally setting a benchmark for the 60ft class to challenge.

Record facts:

Record: Around the Isle of Wight. 40ft Singlehanded.

Yacht: “OceansLab” Class 40.

Name: Phil Sharp. GBR

Dates:.1st December 2019

Start time: 08; 24; 39 UTC

Finish time: 13; 29; 43 UTC

Elapsed time: 5 hours 5 minutes and 4 seconds

Distance: 50 nm

Average speed: 9.83 kts

Previous benchmark: “Pixel Flyer” Alex Alley. GBR. June 17. 6h 29m 32s

Phil Sharp sets new Around Isle of Wight record