Graphic presentation of the AC75 foiling monohulls

Graphic artist François Chevalier has produced these beautiful illustrations of the four AC75 foiling monohulls built to date.

The representations are featured in the December edition (586) of Voiles et Voiliers together with an analysis of the architectural options of the design teams.

The AC75 designation for the boats to be used in the 36th America’s Cup in 2021 refers to the overall length, bowsprit included, of 75 feet or 22.86 meters.

Each design team started from a simple box rule, with a hull length of 20.70 meters, a maximum beam of 5 meters, a displacement of 7.6 tons of which there are two weighted foils of 1,215 kg each.

Two limit measures at 17 and 19 meters from the rear are imposed to prohibit scows, a minimum freeboard at 1.50 meters at one location, and the position of the mast and the length of the boom are fixed.

More revealling are the plan views, which reveal the totally different conceptions of both the general shape and the course of the waterline.

